Hosted by

Strange Games CIC

About this event

Strange Games Bristol 2026

Woodhouse Park Activity Centre

Fernhill, Bristol BS32 4LX, UK

Adult Ticket
£90

Access to the event and space for camping for one adult.

10-year old and over ticket
£45

Access to the event and space for camping for one child under 18, 10 years old or over.


Please note, this is an adult event. Under 18s are entirely your responsibility at all times.

Under 10 free ticket
Free

Access to the event and space for camping for one child under 10 years old.


Please note, this is an adult event. Under 18s are entirely your responsibility at all times.

Bunkroom ticket
£300

Booking of a six-bed bunkroom for your own private group. The bunkrooms are within their own building, accessible by keycode, but the individual bunkrooms are not lockable. You'll need to bring your own bedding. The building includes gender neutral toilets and showers.


The price is for the whole bunkroom - only one person needs to buy this.

All attendees require an event ticket as well.

Car Parking ticket
£5

Admits one car to park on the parking field at the event (only one ticket required, no matter how many passengers). All attendees require an event ticket as well.

Campervan Parking ticket
£5

Admits one campervan to park and camp at the event (only one ticket required, no matter how many passengers). All attendees require an event ticket as well.

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