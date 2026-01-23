Highland Cow Tour!

Experience a fantastic farm animal safari from our purpose built 14 seater all weather trailer. You will learn about the machinery and equipment required to look after the land and animals whilst touring the fields and also discover the remains of the old grouse shooting railway line whilst taking in the 360 degree views from the Renfrewshire Heights to Ben Lomond, Glasgow and beyond. There will be plenty opportunities for questions and photos/videos along the way. What other wildlife can you spot – Hen Harrier, Herron, Buzzard, Sparrow Hawk, Brown Hare, Fox, Badger?



