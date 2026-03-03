Sudan Fundrasier

About this event
Please note: this ticket covers entry only and does not include sauna access. Please visit our website to book a event ticket that includes a sauna slot.
Thank you for being mindful and helping us raise as much as possible for Sudan.
Please note: this ticket covers entry only and does not include sauna access. Please visit our website to book a event ticket that includes a sauna slot.
Thank you for being mindful and helping us raise as much as possible for Sudan.
This ticket covers one adult and two children for a 40-minute family-friendly yoga and sound bath session. Sessions run between 12PM and 2PM.
This ticket covers one adult and three children for a 40-minute family-friendly yoga and sound bath session. Sessions run between 12PM and 2PM.
This ticket covers two adults and two children for a 40-minute family-friendly yoga and sound bath session. Sessions run between 12PM and 2PM.
Sound healing is a therapeutic practice that harnesses sound vibrations and music to support your physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. During the session, these sounds help to calm the mind, release tension in the body, and create a sense of balance and inner harmony.
Experience a deeply relaxing and restorative 60-minute sound healing session using a rich palette of sound tools. You’ll be immersed in the soothing vibrations of crystal bowls, Himalayan steel bowls, tuning forks, and the healing power of the voice.
Sound healing is a therapeutic practice that harnesses sound vibrations and music to support your physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. During the session, these sounds help to calm the mind, release tension in the body, and create a sense of balance and inner harmony.
Experience a deeply relaxing and restorative 60-minute sound healing session using a rich palette of sound tools. You’ll be immersed in the soothing vibrations of crystal bowls, Himalayan steel bowls, tuning forks, and the healing power of the voice.
Sound healing is a therapeutic practice that harnesses sound vibrations and music to support your physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. During the session, these sounds help to calm the mind, release tension in the body, and create a sense of balance and inner harmony.
Experience a deeply relaxing and restorative 60-minute sound healing session using a rich palette of sound tools. You’ll be immersed in the soothing vibrations of crystal bowls, Himalayan steel bowls, tuning forks, and the healing power of the voice.
This ticket is reserved for those who genuinely need a lower price. As this is a fundraiser, we kindly ask that you only select this option if you’re unable to afford a standard ticket.
Please note: this ticket covers entry only and does not include sauna access.
Thank you for being mindful and helping us raise as much as possible for Sudan.
£
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