Mohamed Al Tayeb makes his London debut, blending traditional Sudanese Sahelian and Nile sounds with modern grooves alongside his band, The Nubans. Rising to global attention with his album Kalam and a widely viewed The Voice performance, he brings a unique fusion of heritage and contemporary music.





The Spirit of Sudan is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of culture and resilience, featuring a Sudan Expo and diaspora voices. Organized by Alrahma Community Development, all proceeds support those affected by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.