Summer BBQ Fundraiser

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About this event
£
This ticket allows entrance to the Wreningham Village Hall.
A food choice of 1 burger & various extras, such as cheese, salad, relishes, onions etc.
This ticket allows entrance to the Wreningham Village Hall.
A food choice of 1 hot dog & onions & relishes
This ticket allows entrance to the Wreningham Village Hall.
Food choice of 1 Gluten Free or 1 Plant Based Burger or sausage & onions etc.
Please make your choice on the next screen.
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