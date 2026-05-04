Wreningham Village Hall

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Wreningham Village Hall

About this event

Sales closed

Summer BBQ Fundraiser

Mill Ln

Wreningham, Norwich NR16 1AN, UK

Add a donation for Wreningham Village Hall

£

1 6oz Beef Burger in a bap
£6

This ticket allows entrance to the Wreningham Village Hall.

A food choice of 1 burger & various extras, such as cheese, salad, relishes, onions etc.

1 4oz Hotdog in a roll
£5

This ticket allows entrance to the Wreningham Village Hall.

A food choice of 1 hot dog & onions & relishes

Burger or Hotdog - Gluten Free & Plant Based
£4.50

This ticket allows entrance to the Wreningham Village Hall.

Food choice of 1 Gluten Free or 1 Plant Based Burger or sausage & onions etc.

Please make your choice on the next screen.

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