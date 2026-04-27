Summer Disco 🪩

About this event
🎉🪩 PTA School Disco – Get Ready to Dance! 🪩🎉
Join us for a fun-filled school disco on Thursday 4th June from 3:25pm – 4:45pm! 💃🕺
🎟️ Cost: £7 per child
🥤🍿 Included: Flavoured water, raisins, and crisps
👕✨ Children are welcome to bring a change of clothes if they’d like to dress up for the disco!
💛 The PTA will claim Gift Aid on £5 of each ticket as a donation under the Small Donations Scheme.
⚠️ Important: Please make sure all allergies are clearly declared when booking.
By purchasing a ticket, you are giving permission for your child to receive the provided drink and snacks.
🎶 We can’t wait for an afternoon of music, dancing, and fun!
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