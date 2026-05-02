Summer Fair

🎟️ Activity Pass – £15 (Pre-order) | £18 (On the Day)

Save time and money with our flexible Activity Pass!

Includes:

🎈 5 Big Activity Punches

(valid on inflatables, zorbs, assault course, Beat the Goalie)

🎯 5 Small Activity Punches

(valid on tattoos, lucky dip & other PTA-run stalls)

Mix and match your favourites on the day.

Pre-order before 12th June for £15 and you can collect before/after school at the gate on the 17th June— no queueing to purchase or collect on the day.

Fair entry (£2) and Slime Workshop (£3) not included.

Additional activities can be purchased with tokens on the day.