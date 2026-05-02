Summer Fair

About this event
£2 per person
Children under 2 go free.
🎟️ Activity Pass – £15 (Pre-order) | £18 (On the Day)
Save time and money with our flexible Activity Pass!
Includes:
🎈 5 Big Activity Punches
(valid on inflatables, zorbs, assault course, Beat the Goalie)
🎯 5 Small Activity Punches
(valid on tattoos, lucky dip & other PTA-run stalls)
Mix and match your favourites on the day.
Pre-order before 12th June for £15 and you can collect before/after school at the gate on the 17th June— no queueing to purchase or collect on the day.
Fair entry (£2) and Slime Workshop (£3) not included.
Additional activities can be purchased with tokens on the day.
Join Professor X from Little Volcanoes Science Club for some slime time In the gym. Please note: Children 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Adults do not need to purchase a ticket for the workshop
Tokens can be used for inflatables, games, tattoos and PTA-run stalls only. Please note that food vendors may not accept tokens.
Order by 12th June and we’ll deliver your tokens and activity card directly to your child at school before the fair, so you can skip the queues on the day and head straight to the fun.
£
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