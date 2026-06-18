Meadlands United PTFA
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Colorful illustrations of vegetables and sunflowers frame a flyer for Meadlands Primary School's Summer Fair, advertising various attractions like inflatables, fair games, workshops, and food stalls.
Meadlands United PTFA

Hosted by

Meadlands United PTFA

About this event

Sales closed

Summer Fair Entry

Broughton Ave

Richmond TW10 7TS, UK

Add a donation for Meadlands United PTFA

£

General Admission
£1

Admission to fair (also payable on the door)

Inflatable Admission
£7

Unlimited access to our inflatable 50ft assault course, giant slide and bounce and slide castle. Sessions will be time limited when demand is high.


2 & Under free (assault course not suitable for this age group)


£8 on door

Cashless Token
£5

Token Cards act as cash at the Summer Fair with 10x 50p units per card. These are stamped as payment on everything PTFA run at the fair.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!