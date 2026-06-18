Summer Fair Entry

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About this event
£
Admission to fair (also payable on the door)
Unlimited access to our inflatable 50ft assault course, giant slide and bounce and slide castle. Sessions will be time limited when demand is high.
2 & Under free (assault course not suitable for this age group)
£8 on door
Token Cards act as cash at the Summer Fair with 10x 50p units per card. These are stamped as payment on everything PTFA run at the fair.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!