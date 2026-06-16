Four children play on a colorful inflatable castle with red turrets and yellow and blue striped walls.
Friends of Darrick Wood Infant School (FODWIS)

Hosted by

Friends of Darrick Wood Infant School (FODWIS)

About this event

Summer Fair Inflatables

Orpington BR6 8ER

UK

Wristband (child aged 2 - 11 years)
£5

£5 per wristband for children aged between 2 and 11 years old.


Wristbands can be collected in advance during Sports Day on Wednesday 1st July or upon entry to the summer fair on Saturday 4th July.

Wristband (child under 2)
Free

Children under 2 are free, but please select a wristband for entry onto the inflatables.


Wristbands can be collected in advance during Sports Day on Wednesday 1st July or upon entry to the summer fair on Saturday 4th July.

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