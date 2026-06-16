Summer Fair Inflatables

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About this event
£5 per wristband for children aged between 2 and 11 years old.
Wristbands can be collected in advance during Sports Day on Wednesday 1st July or upon entry to the summer fair on Saturday 4th July.
Children under 2 are free, but please select a wristband for entry onto the inflatables.
Wristbands can be collected in advance during Sports Day on Wednesday 1st July or upon entry to the summer fair on Saturday 4th July.
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