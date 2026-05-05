Summer Festival Stamp Card Shop

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Summer Festival 5-Stamp Card 🎉
Enjoy more of the Summer Festival with our 5-Stamp Card—redeem stamps across participating games and activities for a fun, flexible game experience throughout the event.
Please take care of your card as lost or damaged cards cannot be replaced. No refunds will be offered for unused stamps or cards.
Have fun and enjoy the festival!
Summer Festival 10-Stamp Card 🎉
Enjoy more of the Summer Festival with our 10 Stamp Card—redeem stamps across participating games and activities for a fun, flexible experience throughout the event.
Please take care of your card as lost or damaged cards cannot be replaced. No refunds will be offered for unused stamps or cards.
Have fun and enjoy the festival!
Summer Festival Single-Use Card 🎟️
Use this card to enjoy one game or activity at the Summer Festival. Each participating stall will display how many stamps are required to take part.
Please keep your card safe as lost or damaged cards cannot be replaced. No refunds will be given for unused cards.
Have fun and enjoy the festival!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!