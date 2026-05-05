Offered by

Lime Wood Primary School PTFA

About this shop

Summer Festival Stamp Card Shop

Summer Festival Activity & Games 5-Stamp Card item
Summer Festival Activity & Games 5-Stamp Card
£5

Summer Festival 5-Stamp Card 🎉

Enjoy more of the Summer Festival with our 5-Stamp Card—redeem stamps across participating games and activities for a fun, flexible game experience throughout the event.

Please take care of your card as lost or damaged cards cannot be replaced. No refunds will be offered for unused stamps or cards.

Have fun and enjoy the festival!

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Summer Festival Activity & Games 10-Stamp Card item
Summer Festival Activity & Games 10-Stamp Card
£8

Summer Festival 10-Stamp Card 🎉


Enjoy more of the Summer Festival with our 10 Stamp Card—redeem stamps across participating games and activities for a fun, flexible experience throughout the event.


Please take care of your card as lost or damaged cards cannot be replaced. No refunds will be offered for unused stamps or cards.


Have fun and enjoy the festival!

0
Single Use Stamp Card
£1

Summer Festival Single-Use Card 🎟️

Use this card to enjoy one game or activity at the Summer Festival. Each participating stall will display how many stamps are required to take part.


Please keep your card safe as lost or damaged cards cannot be replaced. No refunds will be given for unused cards.


Have fun and enjoy the festival!

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