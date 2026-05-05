Summer Fete - Tickets, Tokens and Wristbands

1 raffle ticket.





1st prize - £100 Love2Shop Voucher, donated by Encore

2nd prize - £50 Cambscuisine voucher, donated by Cambscuisine

3rd prize - Family entry to Newmarket Racecourse, donated by Newmarket Racecourse





Plus a £50 Amazon voucher, Harry Potter walking tour, ice skating and more.





You will be assigned a paper raffle ticket, which will be available to collect on the day of the fete if you wish to. The ticket number will also be emailed to you.





The raffle will be drawn on Friday 19th June at 5pm.