Jeavons Wood Primary School PTA

Offered by

Jeavons Wood Primary School PTA

About this shop

Summer Fete - Tickets, Tokens and Wristbands

1 x Raffle Ticket item
1 x Raffle Ticket
£1

1 raffle ticket.


1st prize - £100 Love2Shop Voucher, donated by Encore

2nd prize - £50 Cambscuisine voucher, donated by Cambscuisine

3rd prize - Family entry to Newmarket Racecourse, donated by Newmarket Racecourse


Plus a £50 Amazon voucher, Harry Potter walking tour, ice skating and more.


You will be assigned a paper raffle ticket, which will be available to collect on the day of the fete if you wish to. The ticket number will also be emailed to you.


The raffle will be drawn on Friday 19th June at 5pm.

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5 x Raffle Tickets item
5 x Raffle Tickets
£5

5 raffle tickets


1st prize - £100 Love2Shop Voucher, donated by Encore

2nd prize - £50 Cambscuisine voucher, donated by Cambscuisine

3rd prize - Family entry to Newmarket Racecourse, donated by Newmarket Racecourse


Plus a £50 Amazon voucher, Harry Potter walking tour, ice skating and more.


You will be assigned 5 paper raffle tickets, which will be available to collect on the day of the fete if you wish to. The ticket numbers will also be emailed to you.


The raffle will be drawn on Friday 19th June at 5pm.

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5 x Tokens item
5 x Tokens
£5

Our fete is cashless, purchase tokens in advance to spend on the day.


Each token is worth £1 and comes in bags of 5.


Ordered tokens will be available to collect at the fete.


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1 x unlimited inflatables wristband item
1 x unlimited inflatables wristband
£5

Purchase your wristband for unlimited access to the bouncy castle and inflatable obstacle course in advance.


Your wristband will be available to collect at the fete.


1 wristband required per person.


Wristbands are non-transferrable.

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