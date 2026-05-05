Summer Fete - Tickets, Tokens and Wristbands

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1 raffle ticket.
1st prize - £100 Love2Shop Voucher, donated by Encore
2nd prize - £50 Cambscuisine voucher, donated by Cambscuisine
3rd prize - Family entry to Newmarket Racecourse, donated by Newmarket Racecourse
Plus a £50 Amazon voucher, Harry Potter walking tour, ice skating and more.
You will be assigned a paper raffle ticket, which will be available to collect on the day of the fete if you wish to. The ticket number will also be emailed to you.
The raffle will be drawn on Friday 19th June at 5pm.
5 raffle tickets
1st prize - £100 Love2Shop Voucher, donated by Encore
2nd prize - £50 Cambscuisine voucher, donated by Cambscuisine
3rd prize - Family entry to Newmarket Racecourse, donated by Newmarket Racecourse
Plus a £50 Amazon voucher, Harry Potter walking tour, ice skating and more.
You will be assigned 5 paper raffle tickets, which will be available to collect on the day of the fete if you wish to. The ticket numbers will also be emailed to you.
The raffle will be drawn on Friday 19th June at 5pm.
Our fete is cashless, purchase tokens in advance to spend on the day.
Each token is worth £1 and comes in bags of 5.
Ordered tokens will be available to collect at the fete.
Purchase your wristband for unlimited access to the bouncy castle and inflatable obstacle course in advance.
Your wristband will be available to collect at the fete.
1 wristband required per person.
Wristbands are non-transferrable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!