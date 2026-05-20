Summer Soiree Silent Auction (copy)

Each tour with Bignose & Beardy includes...

A tour of the orchard, seeing the trees, how they grow and produce apples for cider

A hands-on tour of the cidery, seeing the press, tanks and other facilities used to make our cider

A tutored tasting and history of all our ciders sitting out among the apple trees (or in the cidery if it is wet)

Stay on after the tour and enjoy free entry to our tap night with live music, food and cider (when running on the same date)

Bignose & Beardy make real vintage Sussex cider and vinegar using local waste fruit. Our ciders are wild fermented, slow matured, unfiltered and unpasteurized. We produce small batches which change in profile with each year, depending on the source of the apples and the weather. We do everything by hand and leave our ciders to mature for at least a year and often longer, resulting in complex flavours. Our ciders are Eastern Counties or New World in style, fresh, acidic, fruity, floral and delicious.

The Cidery is at: Upper Brookhouse Farmhouse, Brookhouse Lane, Framfield, TN22 5QJ