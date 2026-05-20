Summer Soiree Silent Auction (copy)

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Each tour with Bignose & Beardy includes...
Bignose & Beardy make real vintage Sussex cider and vinegar using local waste fruit. Our ciders are wild fermented, slow matured, unfiltered and unpasteurized. We produce small batches which change in profile with each year, depending on the source of the apples and the weather. We do everything by hand and leave our ciders to mature for at least a year and often longer, resulting in complex flavours. Our ciders are Eastern Counties or New World in style, fresh, acidic, fruity, floral and delicious.
The Cidery is at: Upper Brookhouse Farmhouse, Brookhouse Lane, Framfield, TN22 5QJ
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At Mousehall Estate Winery and Distillery our guided experiences take place inside the Distillery & Winery. The Mousehall team will explore our product range with you in a variety of tastings offered, enabling one to understand the location and products produced at Mousehall.
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Experience three exhilarating months of martial arts training at MSK School of Martial Arts for a family of five. Get fighting fit with your choice of Karate, Brazilian, Jiu-Jitsu or Judo. Generously donated by MSK School of Martial Arts.
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Enjoy this Brighton bundle including two tickets for the i360 with thanks to the Focus Foundation, Dinner for two at The Seahorse Pub as well as a night of comedy with two tickets to a Friday Night show at The Komedia Club Brighton.
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Premium outdoor treasure hunt in Canterbury with an unforgettable twist! Turn an ordinary day, into an exciting mystery adventure.
Grab your crew and head to the starting point of your adventure where you will spot historic features and solve cryptic clues.
Along the way you will find hidden Gems you never knew existed with plenty of chance's for cheeky drink stops along the way.
With each clue the story unfolds until your left with one final suspect and at the end location discover real hidden treasure.
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Discover England’s Premier Organic Vineyard with a Wine Tasting Tour for Two!
Join us for a delightful journey through Sedlescombe Vineyard – the UK’s oldest and largest organic vineyard! As an award-winning, family-run business, Sedlescombe is a true eco-pioneer, releasing the first “Biodynamic” English wine in 2010.
Explore 22 acres of lush vines and learn about the fascinating world of organic wine production, including how lunar rhythms play a role in growing grapes! After the tour, enjoy a delicious ploughman’s lunch with meats, cheeses, salad, fresh bread, and chutney, or indulge in an afternoon tea with sandwiches, cakes, scones, and, of course, a glass of wine.
Your day wouldn’t be complete without a wine tasting experience, where you'll savour up to four of Sedlescombe's organic and biodynamic wines.
Book now and experience the best of organic English wine!
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Get your hands on this lovely fitness hamper including Bone conducting headphones, an Adidas sports bottle and gym towel, complete with a £60 voucher for The Phoenix Health Hub in Uckfield.
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Floatation offers the ultimate in blissful, calming relaxation in a private, self-contained suite. You have personal use of a spacious and open, double-width floatation pool.
Your float itself will last a full hour, which is the ideal time to relax fully and enjoy all the benefits of a floatation. You simply sit down, then slowly lie back until your head is either touching the pillow (if you choose to use one) or the water.
The water is constantly heated to skin temperature and contains 300 kgs of Epsom salts, which enables you to float, there is no risk of turning over if you fall asleep. While nourishing and softening your skin without wrinkling it in the way sea salt would.
A float session is a deeply meditative experience; it is the closest thing on Earth to experiencing zero gravity.
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Escape to the sky at the i360, take a flight to 450ft above and take in the magical 360 views of Brighton.
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Premium outdoor treasure hunt in Brighton with an unforgettable twist! Turn an ordinary day, into an exciting mystery adventure.
Grab your crew and head to the starting point of your adventure where you will spot historic features and solve cryptic clues.
Along the way you will find hidden Gems you never knew existed with plenty of chance's for cheeky drink stops along the way.
With each clue the story unfolds until your left with one final suspect and at the end location discover real hidden treasure.
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The Children’s Respite Trust Golf Day returns on Friday 10th July 2026 at Wellshurst Golf & Country Club, promising a relaxed and enjoyable day of golf, great food, and friendly competition.
The day will begin with coffee and bacon rolls on arrival, giving teams a chance to settle in before heading out for a shotgun start. Throughout the course you’ll have the chance to take part in fun challenges, including our Beat the Pro competition – think you’ve got what it takes?
After the round, players will gather back at the clubhouse to enjoy a delicious two-course meal and celebrate the day’s winners.
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Join us on 18th July for an unforgettable evening where you can push your limits, face your fears and raise vital funds for local children with complex disabilities and their families.
Whether you walk across glowing embers, brave the painful path of LEGO or take on both challenges, every step you take will help support families who rely on the Trust.
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Following the huge success of last year’s launch, the Twickenham Zip Wire returns this October (17th, 18th & 19th) for another unforgettable weekend of high-flying thrills at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
Experience the UK’s most iconic stadium zip wire challenge as you soar 150m across the home of English rugby in a one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-fuelled adventure.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!