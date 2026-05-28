A group of people paddle a canoe down a canal in the foreground, while a larger boat and lush greenery fill the background.
Gerry's Pompeii

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Gerry's Pompeii

About this event

Summer kayak journeys to Gerry's Pompeii

The Boathouse

Canal Cl, London W10 5AY, UK

Gerry Ferry, general admission
£40

Includes the return kayak ride and special curator's tour and includes a £15 donation towards our Gerry's Pompeii charity's programme and help ensure we can keep Gerry's legacy alive.

Pay it forward, a Gerry Ferry patron's ticket
£65

If you are able to afford more this pay it forward ticket will enable a local child to visit Gerry's Pompeii and you will become an official supporter of Gerry's Pompeii.

Family ticket (2 adults and up to 2 children 8+)
£100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring your family for a usual and quirky day out! This ticket if for up to two adults and two children, please make sure your children are over 8 or able to swim! There is a larger kayak available (up to 10 people) which those feeling less confident can board !

Add a donation for Gerry's Pompeii

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!