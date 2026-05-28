Summer kayak journeys to Gerry's Pompeii

About this event
Includes the return kayak ride and special curator's tour and includes a £15 donation towards our Gerry's Pompeii charity's programme and help ensure we can keep Gerry's legacy alive.
If you are able to afford more this pay it forward ticket will enable a local child to visit Gerry's Pompeii and you will become an official supporter of Gerry's Pompeii.
Bring your family for a usual and quirky day out! This ticket if for up to two adults and two children, please make sure your children are over 8 or able to swim! There is a larger kayak available (up to 10 people) which those feeling less confident can board !
£
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