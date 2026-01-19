Supporting Humanity's Auction

Handcrafted with Oak and soft ambient light that encourages tranquility and focus on prayer. Seamless LED 220V, Power Consumption 11Watts.

DIMENSIONS: 55 x 20 x 20cm.





A Light of Faith, Crafted in Oak

Elevate your space with the timeless beauty of our handmade Oak Islamic Calligraphy Lamp — where natural craftsmanship meets spiritual inspiration. Handcrafted from oak, this lamp radiates warmth, serenity, and remembrance, creating an atmosphere that nurtures the soul.

Inspired by the Words of Allah

Delicately engraved with elegant Islamic calligraphy—featuring the name of our creator Allah in Kufic calligraphy, the light shines gently through the design, transforming illumination into an act of reflection, dhikr and contemplation.

Natural Oak, Timeless Beauty

The rich grain of oak symbolizes strength and grounding, bringing a sense of calm and authenticity to your prayer space, living room, or bedroom.

A Sanctuary of Light

The soft, ambient glow encourages tranquillity, focus in prayer, and moments of spiritual connection, day or night. Our designs manifest in duality, in daylight the oak grain and subtle calligraphy present as smart and sophisticated. By night the oak grain fades and allows the illuminated calligraphy and patterns to engage the heart and soul in reflection and contemplation.

Art by light or light by art, you decide. Let your home be filled with light that reminds, comforts, and inspires.

An oak lamp. A sacred message. A light that speaks to the heart.





⏰ Online Auction Ends: 1st March 2026 3pm

All bids are online only. Bidding closes when the auction ends, and the highest bid at that time wins.





📦 Collection from East London only.

💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.

All bids final – 100% donation.