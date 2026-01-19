Supporting Humanity's Auction

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Starting bid
Signed and framed boxing glove and picture Mike Tyson.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:25 – 14:30
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
Real Madrid Legends signed and framed Shirt - (Ronaldo - ex brazil, Zidane, Figo and Owen)
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:40 – 14:45
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
Christiano Ronaldo Number 7 Signed and framed Man United Football shirt.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:55 – 15:00
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
Lionel Messi number 30 signed and framed PSG football shirt.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:50 – 14:55
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
David Beckham England signed and framed Football Shirt.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:45 – 14:50
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
Mohammed Salah (number 11) signed and framed Liverpool Top.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 15:00 – 15:05
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
Manchester City Treble 2023 Squad signed and framed football shirt.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:15 – 14:20
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
Man United Champions team 2008 signed and framed football Shirt.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:30 – 14:35
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
Eric Cantona Number 7 signed and framed Man United Football Shirt.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 15:05 – 15:10
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
Patrick Vieira Number 4 signed and framed Arsenal Football Shirt.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:20 – 14:25
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Collection from East London only.
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
4 x West Ham V Everton Sat 25th April 3pm kick off match tickets.
2 x Adults and
2 x U15
= 4 tickets
NOTE: Mock ticket image included, Seat Details not accurate on image.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:00 – 14:05
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Tickets will be sent to winner at a later date
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
England Men v Pakistan Men First Day test match
Lords 27 Aug 2026 Thursday 11:00.
2 x adults and
2 x U21
= 4 tickets
NOTE: Mock ticket image included, Seat Details not accurate on image.
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:10 – 14:15
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Tickets will be sent to winner at a later date
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
4 tickets, ICC Womens T20 World Cup tickets 2026 England V West Indies Wednesday 24th June 18.30.
Compton Stand lower Tier row 14
2 x Adults and
2 x U15
= 4 tickets
NOTE: Image above is a mock ticket image
⏰ Auction Closes 1st March (Approx.): 14:05 – 14:10
Online & live bids combined; follow via Instagram live & TikTok Live (Link in page description).
When the auctioneer closes bidding, the item is SOLD and online bidding may close without notice.
📦 Tickets will be sent to winner at a later date
All bids final – 100% donation.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
Starting bid
Handcrafted with Oak and soft ambient light that encourages tranquility and focus on prayer. Seamless LED 220V, Power Consumption 11Watts.
DIMENSIONS: 55 x 20 x 20cm.
A Light of Faith, Crafted in Oak
Elevate your space with the timeless beauty of our handmade Oak Islamic Calligraphy Lamp — where natural craftsmanship meets spiritual inspiration. Handcrafted from oak, this lamp radiates warmth, serenity, and remembrance, creating an atmosphere that nurtures the soul.
Inspired by the Words of Allah
Delicately engraved with elegant Islamic calligraphy—featuring the name of our creator Allah in Kufic calligraphy, the light shines gently through the design, transforming illumination into an act of reflection, dhikr and contemplation.
Natural Oak, Timeless Beauty
The rich grain of oak symbolizes strength and grounding, bringing a sense of calm and authenticity to your prayer space, living room, or bedroom.
A Sanctuary of Light
The soft, ambient glow encourages tranquillity, focus in prayer, and moments of spiritual connection, day or night. Our designs manifest in duality, in daylight the oak grain and subtle calligraphy present as smart and sophisticated. By night the oak grain fades and allows the illuminated calligraphy and patterns to engage the heart and soul in reflection and contemplation.
Art by light or light by art, you decide. Let your home be filled with light that reminds, comforts, and inspires.
An oak lamp. A sacred message. A light that speaks to the heart.
⏰ Online Auction Ends: 1st March 2026 3pm
All bids are online only. Bidding closes when the auction ends, and the highest bid at that time wins.
📦 Collection from East London only.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
All bids final – 100% donation.
Starting bid
Handmade book and framed artwork by Kami Paper UK.
⏰ Online Auction Ends: 1st March 2026 3pm
All bids are online only. Bidding closes when the auction ends, and the highest bid at that time wins.
📦 Collection from East London only.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
All bids final – 100% donation.
Starting bid
Gold-plated on brass with natural Turkish stones.
Adjustable size.
Precious stones by Shabz
⏰ Online Auction Ends: 1st March 2026 3pm
All bids are online only. Bidding closes when the auction ends, and the highest bid at that time wins.
📦 Collection from East London only.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
All bids final – 100% donation.
Starting bid
Gold plated on brass with Swarovski quartz stones.
Size: both items are adjustable
⏰ Online Auction Ends: 1st March 2026 3pm
All bids are online only. Bidding closes when the auction ends, and the highest bid at that time wins.
📦 Collection from East London only.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
All bids final – 100% donation.
Starting bid
Antique gold-plating and crystallised Swarovski elements.
Includes Necklace, bracelet Earrings and Box.
⏰ Online Auction Ends: 1st March 2026 3pm
All bids are online only. Bidding closes when the auction ends, and the highest bid at that time wins.
📦 Collection from East London only.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
All bids final – 100% donation.
Starting bid
Profilho face booster at a leading clinic - Good Skin Day London.
Nadya is an amazing skin specialist.
Based in ilford.
⏰ Online Auction Ends: 1st March 2026 3pm
All bids are online only. Bidding closes when the auction ends, and the highest bid at that time wins.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
All bids final – 100% donation.
Starting bid
⏰ Online Auction Ends: 1st March 2026 3pm
All bids are online only. Bidding closes when the auction ends, and the highest bid at that time wins.
📦 Collection from East London only.
💳 Select “Payment Link” when bidding.
All bids final – 100% donation.
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