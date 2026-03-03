Taff Ely Foodbank
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Hosted by

Taff Ely Foodbank

About this event

Sales closed

Taff Ely Foodbank's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Ely Valley Business Park, Pontyclun CF72 9DZ, UK

Corporate Team Building Day at Taff Ely Foodbank item
Corporate Team Building Day at Taff Ely Foodbank
£1

Starting bid

This is for one corporate team building day at Taff Ely Foodbank for up to five of your employees (RRP £500) featuring our Supermarket Sweep Challenge!

Delta Force Paintball - 10 x tickets!! item
Delta Force Paintball - 10 x tickets!!
£1

Starting bid

Massive thank you to Delta Force Paintball who have donated 10 x charity tickets for you and your team/family!! RRP £100

Great for a team building day!

T&Cs apply.

£50 Voucher for Roxy Lanes Cardiff item
£50 Voucher for Roxy Lanes Cardiff
£1

Starting bid

A huge thank you to Jamie at Roxy Lanes in Cardiff who has donated a £50 voucher to our silent auction in aid of Taff Ely Foodbank.


T&Cs apply.

FREE Will Consultation item
FREE Will Consultation
£1

Starting bid

Free Will Consultation from JNP Legal - this would be for a single will or simple mirror will.


T&Cs apply.

5 FREE classes at Move Yoga Studio item
5 FREE classes at Move Yoga Studio
£1

Starting bid

A huge thank you to Lizzie from Move Yoga Studio in Pontyclun, who has donated 5 FREE classes to our silent auction.


T&Cs apply.

Free Dining Table Restoration by Coedwig Creations item
Free Dining Table Restoration by Coedwig Creations
£1

Starting bid

A huge thank you to Ashley from Coedwig Creations who has donated a free dining table restoration to this silent auction.


T&Cs apply.

£50 voucher for Sainsbury's/M&S/Tesco item
£50 voucher for Sainsbury's/M&S/Tesco
£1

Starting bid

A huge thank you to The Village Directory who has donated a £50 gift voucher for Sainsbury's, M&S or Tesco for this silent auction.

Four Ball Golf Voucher at The Vale item
Four Ball Golf Voucher at The Vale
£1

Starting bid

Pinnacle Office Technologies has kindly donated a Four Ball Golf Voucher for The Vale to this silent auction (RRP £250+).


T&Cs apply. Non transferable.

Two Hour Domestic/Commercial Clean (within RCT) item
Two Hour Domestic/Commercial Clean (within RCT)
£1

Starting bid

Klean&Tidy4U have donated a two hour clean within RCT. Thank you Jane and team!


T&Cs apply to all.

Signed Welsh Rugby Jersey item
Signed Welsh Rugby Jersey
£1

Starting bid

Huge thank you to Rhys Priestland and the Welsh Rugby Team for a signed Welsh Rugby jersey. Well done for the weekend boys!

Four Ball Golf Voucher at The Vale item
Four Ball Golf Voucher at The Vale
£1

Starting bid

Lancer Scott has kindly donated a Four Ball Golf Voucher for The Vale to this silent auction (RRP £250+).


T&Cs apply. Non transferable.

Free Annual A Service from CollectMyWheels item
Free Annual A Service from CollectMyWheels
£1

Starting bid

Free annual a service from Collect My Wheels has been donated to this silent auction.


T&Cs apply.

£50 voucher for The Pipeworks item
£50 voucher for The Pipeworks
£1

Starting bid

Simon from The Pipeworks has kindly donated a £50 voucher for pizza and beer to this silent auction.

6 hour free security service item
6 hour free security service
£1

Starting bid

ORDO Security Services is offering a 6 hour free security service (RRP £120) Bidder must be in RCT area.

This is for a single SIA trained security guard, for a single shift.


T&Cs apply.

2 hour commercial cleaning service item
2 hour commercial cleaning service
£1

Starting bid

ORDO Security Services offers a 2 hour commercial cleaning service including pubs, bars, coffee shops, shops or offices (RRP £45) Bidder must be in RCT


T&Cs apply.

Hamper of Bang On Brewery Beers from Highfields HR item
Hamper of Bang On Brewery Beers from Highfields HR
£1

Starting bid

Highfields HR have kindly donated a hamper of Bang On Brewery beers to our silent auction.


Thank you Highfields HR!

Free Will consultation with a free basic will for one person item
Free Will consultation with a free basic will for one person
£1

Starting bid

Elizabeth Jones Law has kindly donated afree Will consultation with a free basic Will for one person to our silent auction.


Thank you Elizabeth Jones Law. T&Cs apply.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!