Taff Ely Foodbank's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This is for one corporate team building day at Taff Ely Foodbank for up to five of your employees (RRP £500) featuring our Supermarket Sweep Challenge!
Starting bid
Massive thank you to Delta Force Paintball who have donated 10 x charity tickets for you and your team/family!! RRP £100
Great for a team building day!
T&Cs apply.
Starting bid
A huge thank you to Jamie at Roxy Lanes in Cardiff who has donated a £50 voucher to our silent auction in aid of Taff Ely Foodbank.
T&Cs apply.
Starting bid
Free Will Consultation from JNP Legal - this would be for a single will or simple mirror will.
T&Cs apply.
Starting bid
A huge thank you to Lizzie from Move Yoga Studio in Pontyclun, who has donated 5 FREE classes to our silent auction.
T&Cs apply.
Starting bid
A huge thank you to Ashley from Coedwig Creations who has donated a free dining table restoration to this silent auction.
T&Cs apply.
Starting bid
A huge thank you to The Village Directory who has donated a £50 gift voucher for Sainsbury's, M&S or Tesco for this silent auction.
Starting bid
Pinnacle Office Technologies has kindly donated a Four Ball Golf Voucher for The Vale to this silent auction (RRP £250+).
T&Cs apply. Non transferable.
Starting bid
Klean&Tidy4U have donated a two hour clean within RCT. Thank you Jane and team!
T&Cs apply to all.
Starting bid
Huge thank you to Rhys Priestland and the Welsh Rugby Team for a signed Welsh Rugby jersey. Well done for the weekend boys!
Starting bid
Lancer Scott has kindly donated a Four Ball Golf Voucher for The Vale to this silent auction (RRP £250+).
T&Cs apply. Non transferable.
Starting bid
Free annual a service from Collect My Wheels has been donated to this silent auction.
T&Cs apply.
Starting bid
Simon from The Pipeworks has kindly donated a £50 voucher for pizza and beer to this silent auction.
Starting bid
ORDO Security Services is offering a 6 hour free security service (RRP £120) Bidder must be in RCT area.
This is for a single SIA trained security guard, for a single shift.
T&Cs apply.
Starting bid
ORDO Security Services offers a 2 hour commercial cleaning service including pubs, bars, coffee shops, shops or offices (RRP £45) Bidder must be in RCT
T&Cs apply.
Starting bid
Highfields HR have kindly donated a hamper of Bang On Brewery beers to our silent auction.
Thank you Highfields HR!
Starting bid
Elizabeth Jones Law has kindly donated afree Will consultation with a free basic Will for one person to our silent auction.
Thank you Elizabeth Jones Law. T&Cs apply.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!