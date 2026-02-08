Teenage Cancer Trust Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Syd the Sprinter is a beautiful converted camper van located in the Sussex countryside. During this 3-night stay, you can explore a rich tapestry of landscapes, historic sites and cultural offerings, including the South Downs National Park, the vibrant city of Brighton & Hove, historic Chichester and Glyndebourne Opera House. Syd's welcoming interior is perfect for couples or a family with one child/teenager seeking new experiences.* Its intuitive conversion means that not only do you have a fully equipped kitchen that even the fussiest chef would enjoy, you can also be totally off-grid - allowing you to truly experience freedom on the open road. Syd comes with a Bluetooth projector, plenty of games, a heater and an indoor toilet, so all your needs are covered for the roadtrip of a lifetime!
Valued at £300
*To be insured to drive Syd, you must be at least 23 years old and have held a driving licence for over 2 years. If you are over the age of 75 and intend to drive, please get in touch before bidding.
The following licences are accepted:
Group 1: UK
Group 2: EU/Australia/New Zealand
For Group 3 (USA/Canada/South Africa) & Group 4 (Rest of World) licences, please get in touch before bidding.
Additionally, drivers must not have:
- Had their licence suspended for any period within the last 3 years
- Been involved in more than one fault incident in the last 3 years
- Any convictions of more than 3 points
- More than 2 convictions in total
Starting bid
SOLD OUT SHOW!!! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience an evening with Elbow at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on 23 March 2026. One of Britain's most celebrated bands, Elbow are known for their sweeping, anthemic sound and emotionally charged live performances. With hits including One Day Like This, Grounds for Divorce and Golden Slumbers, their live shows are powerful and unforgettable. Joining them is MRCY, one of the UK's most exciting emerging soul acts, bringing rich vocals and timeless grooves to this lineup. Set within the breathtaking surroundings of the Royal Albert Hall, this promises to be a truly special night of music in an unforgettable setting.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1-night stay* at The Hayloft, a charming haven nestled within the beautiful estate of Gate Street in Bramley, Surrey. Set in the heart of the rolling Surrey Hills, this secluded hideaway offers peace, privacy and quintessential English charm. The Hayloft is perfect for two, featuring rustic wooden beams, a cosy ensuite shower room, compact kitchenette, TV and your own private garden space - ideal for slow mornings and sunset drinks. You’ll also have easy access to picturesque villages, country walks and local pubs, as well as the scenic grounds of Gate Street itself. A truly romantic escape.
Valued at £250
*Excludes Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay* in this cosy Edwardian cottage situated between the Weald and the South Downs. Perfectly located near Ardingly Reservoir, the Bluebell Railway and just 30 minutes from Brighton & the South Coast, the cottage offers a lounge, dining room, fully equipped kitchen, three bedrooms and one bathroom. You’ll have full use of this welcoming countryside home, as well as two tickets to explore the wild botanic garden at nearby Wakehurst Place. With wonderful walks and great local pubs. It’s the perfect rural escape.
Valued at £535
*Must be redeemed in full between 26 September and 28 November 2026.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive tour of the Farley Collection, a leading European prop house that since 1962 has furnished numerous films including the Bond franchise, Gladiator and Room With A View, as well as iconic TV series such as Game of Thrones and The Crown. The tour will be led by the firm’s managing director, Mark Farley, and will offer ten guests an invaluable opportunity to explore the collection while hearing personal memories and gaining insights into many more productions.
Exclusively offered for Agency 27
Starting bid
Delight in a full-day course at our charcuterie factory near London. You’ll learn how to prepare the meat, blend spices and cure a joint like bresaola, coppa or lomo. You can also mix a salami or chorizo spice cure and stuff it into casing using our sausage stuffing machine. While you’re here, enjoy a factory tour, coffee, canapés and a charcuterie tasting lunch with English wine or a soft drink. We’ll air-dry your cured meat and salami and post them to you when they’re ready to eat.
Valued at £145 and presented as a beautifully boxed gift card
Starting bid
Step back nearly 2,000 years with entrance tickets to the iconic Roman Baths. Explore the ancient bathing complex, hear fascinating stories of Roman life, and discover the history behind Britain’s most famous hot spring. Perfect for history lovers and first-time visitors alike.
Valued at £88
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique small-group beehive experience for six people with Mrs Burney’s Bee Club. Take part in a talk from expert beekeepers about honey and bees, suit up in full beesuits, and look inside a working beehive. You’ll have the chance to hold a frame of bees and capture a memorable photo, making this an unforgettable hands-on nature experience.
Valued at £120
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