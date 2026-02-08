Teenage Cancer Trust Auction

Syd the Sprinter is a beautiful converted camper van located in the Sussex countryside. During this 3-night stay, you can explore a rich tapestry of landscapes, historic sites and cultural offerings, including the South Downs National Park, the vibrant city of Brighton & Hove, historic Chichester and Glyndebourne Opera House. Syd's welcoming interior is perfect for couples or a family with one child/teenager seeking new experiences.* Its intuitive conversion means that not only do you have a fully equipped kitchen that even the fussiest chef would enjoy, you can also be totally off-grid - allowing you to truly experience freedom on the open road. Syd comes with a Bluetooth projector, plenty of games, a heater and an indoor toilet, so all your needs are covered for the roadtrip of a lifetime!

Valued at £300





*To be insured to drive Syd, you must be at least 23 years old and have held a driving licence for over 2 years. If you are over the age of 75 and intend to drive, please get in touch before bidding.





The following licences are accepted:





Group 1: UK

Group 2: EU/Australia/New Zealand





For Group 3 (USA/Canada/South Africa) & Group 4 (Rest of World) licences, please get in touch before bidding.





Additionally, drivers must not have:

- Had their licence suspended for any period within the last 3 years

- Been involved in more than one fault incident in the last 3 years

- Any convictions of more than 3 points

- More than 2 convictions in total