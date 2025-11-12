The Art Station's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Ryan Gander
Let the world take a turn (Print encounter), 2018
A saying often repeated by the artist’s father when he was a young boy.
Screenprint on paper
210 x 297 mm
Edition of 400 + 3 AP
ED 370
Signed and numbered in verso
Julie Cockburn
Kite Man (2017)
Bespoke vinyl sticker on found book page collage
45cm x 38cm (framed)
Sophie Giller
That Get Kept II (2025)
Ink, fabric, thread, wood
Sophie Giller
A Lot of Time (2024)
Ink, fabric, thread, wood
Sophie Giller
Patchwork Cushion
Mixed fabric, thread, poly filling
Sophie Giller
Patchwork Cushion
Mixed fabric, thread, poly filling
Les Bicknell
folded folds folded
(2025)
Neil Hanger
Mobile Home Painting (Wood with Blue) (2003)
Mixed media on laminated board
24 x 24 x 8 cm
Neil Hanger
Mobile Home Painting (Pink Edging) (2003)
Mixed media on laminated board
24 x 24 x 8 cm
Neil Hanger
Mobile Home Painting (Cracked White) (2003)
Mixed media on laminated board
24 x 24 x 8 cm
Mark Darbyshire
Nature Morte I (2024)
acrylic on linen.
122 x 91.5 cm.
Mark Darbyshire
Nature Morte II (2024)
Acrylic on linen
122 x 91.5 cm
Mark Darbyshire
Nature Morte, Rose (2019)
Acrylic and collage on wood panel
20 x 20 cm
Kristina Tonev
Orford Ness Ballistic Sunrise (2025)
Series of 12
Acrylic on canvas
170 x 15cm
Helen Rousseau
Flow 02 (2023)
Indian ink on paper
42 x 29.7cm
Anna Mac
Inside Out (2021)
92 x 122cm
Emily Richardson
Over the Horizon (2012)
C-type photograph
41 x 30 cm
Mahal de Man
Aldeburgh Pebble (2023)
Pencil on paper
14.8 x 21.0 cm
(Original pebble also included)
Mahal de Man
Aldeburgh Pebble II (2023)
Pencil on paper
14.8 x 21.0 cm
(Original pebble also included)
Mahal de Man
Dunwich Pebble (2024)
Pencil on paper
14.8 x 21.0 cm
(Original pebble also included)
Mahal de Man
Dunwich Pebble II (2024)
Pencil on paper
14.8 X 21.0 cm
(Original pebble also included)
Mahal de Man
Folkestone Pebble (2024)
Pencil on paper
14.8 X 21.0 cm
(Original pebble also included)
Karen Densham
Plasticine Action (2025)
Ceramic plate
32 x 28 cm
Jane Morter
Ghost Cabin (2025)
Plywood, PVA, pigment, glue
58.5 x 40cm x 16cm
Jane Morter
Starry, starry night (2025)
Plywood, glue, PVA, pigment, mud
75cm x 82cm x 3cm
Image coming soon
Sally Hampson
The Cliffs of Moher, co clare (undated)
Photographic print (framed)
55 x 66 cm
Sally Hampson
Garrai, a potato field. A small piece of fence left, not blown down by the wind, co Kerry (undated)
Photographic print (framed)
22 x 27 cm
Sally Hampson
Tuar, a field of cattle at night. But empty, spooked by the Sidhe, a gust of wind or fairies scurrying, co Kerry (undated)
Photographic print, edition of 3 (framed)
22 x 27 cm
Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter
Gainsborough contemplates the shipping lanes from Landguard Fort, 1753 (2025)
Mixed media collage
44.3 x 48cm
An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included
Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter
Mary Newcomb painting the dunes and the wind, 1978 (2025)
Mixed media collage
41.8 x 48cm
An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included
Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter
The Ever Given docks at Trinity Terminal, Felixstowe, 3rd August 2021 (2025)
Mixed media collage
35.7 x 44.5cm
An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included
Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter
Harwood imagines a boat signalling across Pennyhole Bay, 1972 (2025)
Mixed media collage
37.2 x 44cm
An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included
Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter
SC and JWJ cross the Medusa Channel, 2021 (2025)
Mixed media collage
41.9 x 44cm
An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included
Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter Matisse watching a diving cormorant, 1952 (2025)
Mixed media collage
37 x 44cm
An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included
Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter
Mellis and Hirst converse on the beach, 1983 (2025)
Mixed media collage
41.3 x 47.3cm
An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included
