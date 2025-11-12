The Art Station's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

24 High St, Saxmundham IP17 1AE, UK

Let the world take a turn (Print encounter)
£350

Starting bid

Ryan Gander

Let the world take a turn (Print encounter), 2018

A saying often repeated by the artist’s father when he was a young boy. 

Screenprint on paper

210 x 297 mm 

Edition of 400 + 3 AP

ED 370

Signed and numbered in verso 

Kite Man
£300

Starting bid

Julie Cockburn

Kite Man (2017)

Bespoke vinyl sticker on found book page collage

45cm x 38cm (framed)

That Get Kept II
£400

Starting bid

Sophie Giller

That Get Kept II (2025)

Ink, fabric, thread, wood


A Lot of Time
£400

Starting bid

Sophie Giller

A Lot of Time (2024)

Ink, fabric, thread, wood


Patchwork Cushion
£35

Starting bid

Sophie Giller

Patchwork Cushion

Mixed fabric, thread, poly filling


Patchwork Cushion
£35

Starting bid

Sophie Giller

Patchwork Cushion

Mixed fabric, thread, poly filling


folded folds folded
£5

Starting bid

Les Bicknell

folded folds folded

(2025)


Mobile Home Painting (Wood with Blue)
£95

Starting bid

Neil Hanger

Mobile Home Painting (Wood with Blue) (2003)

Mixed media on laminated board

24 x 24 x 8 cm


Mobile Home Painting (Pink Edging)
£95

Starting bid

Neil Hanger

Mobile Home Painting (Pink Edging) (2003)

Mixed media on laminated board

24 x 24 x 8 cm

Mobile Home Painting (Cracked White)
£95

Starting bid

Neil Hanger

Mobile Home Painting (Cracked White) (2003)

Mixed media on laminated board

24 x 24 x 8 cm


Nature Morte I
£2,000

Starting bid

Mark Darbyshire

Nature Morte I (2024)

acrylic on linen.

122 x 91.5 cm.


Nature Morte II
£2,000

Starting bid

Mark Darbyshire

Nature Morte II (2024)

Acrylic on linen

122 x 91.5 cm

Nature Morte, Rose
£500

Starting bid

Mark Darbyshire

Nature Morte, Rose (2019)

Acrylic and collage on wood panel

20 x 20 cm


Orford Ness Ballistic Sunrise (series of 12)
£200

Starting bid

Kristina Tonev

Orford Ness Ballistic Sunrise (2025)

Series of 12

Acrylic on canvas

170 x 15cm

Flow 02
£550

Starting bid

Helen Rousseau

Flow 02 (2023)

Indian ink on paper

42 x 29.7cm


Inside Out
£400

Starting bid

Anna Mac

Inside Out (2021)

92 x 122cm

Over the Horizon
£55

Starting bid

Emily Richardson

Over the Horizon (2012)

C-type photograph

41 x 30 cm


Aldeburgh Pebble
£150

Starting bid

Mahal de Man

Aldeburgh Pebble (2023)

Pencil on paper

14.8 x 21.0 cm

(Original pebble also included)

Aldeburgh Pebble II
£150

Starting bid

Mahal de Man

Aldeburgh Pebble II (2023)

Pencil on paper

14.8 x 21.0 cm

(Original pebble also included)

Dunwich Pebble
£150

Starting bid

Mahal de Man

Dunwich Pebble (2024)

Pencil on paper

14.8 x 21.0 cm

(Original pebble also included)

Dunwich Pebble II
£150

Starting bid

Mahal de Man

Dunwich Pebble II (2024)

Pencil on paper

14.8 X 21.0 cm

(Original pebble also included)

Folkestone Pebble
£150

Starting bid

Mahal de Man

Folkestone Pebble (2024)

Pencil on paper

14.8 X 21.0 cm

(Original pebble also included)

Plasticine Action
£75

Starting bid

Karen Densham

Plasticine Action (2025)

Ceramic plate

32 x 28 cm

Ghost Cabin
£600

Starting bid

Jane Morter

Ghost Cabin (2025)

Plywood, PVA, pigment, glue

58.5 x 40cm x 16cm


Starry, starry night
£650

Starting bid

Jane Morter

Starry, starry night (2025)

Plywood, glue, PVA, pigment, mud

75cm x 82cm x 3cm

The Cliffs of Moher, co clare
£500

Starting bid

Image coming soon

Sally Hampson

The Cliffs of Moher, co clare (undated)

Photographic print (framed)

55 x 66 cm

Garrai, a potato field.
£300

Starting bid

Sally Hampson

Garrai, a potato field. A small piece of fence left, not blown down by the wind, co Kerry (undated)

Photographic print (framed)

22 x 27 cm

Tuar, a field of cattle at night.
£300

Starting bid

Sally Hampson

Tuar, a field of cattle at night. But empty, spooked by the Sidhe, a gust of wind or fairies scurrying, co Kerry (undated)

Photographic print, edition of 3 (framed)

22 x 27 cm

Gainsborough contemplates the shipping lanes from Landguar F
£500

Starting bid

Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter

Gainsborough contemplates the shipping lanes from Landguard Fort, 1753 (2025)

Mixed media collage

44.3 x 48cm

An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included

Mary Newcomb painting the dunes and the winds, 1978
£500

Starting bid

Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter

Mary Newcomb painting the dunes and the wind, 1978 (2025)

Mixed media collage

41.8 x 48cm

An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included

The Ever Given docks at Trinity Terminal, Felixstowe
£500

Starting bid

Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter

The Ever Given docks at Trinity Terminal, Felixstowe, 3rd August 2021 (2025)

Mixed media collage

35.7 x 44.5cm

An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included

Harwood imagines a boat signalling across Pennyhole Bay
£500

Starting bid

Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter

Harwood imagines a boat signalling across Pennyhole Bay, 1972 (2025)

Mixed media collage

37.2 x 44cm

An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included

SC and JWJ cross the Medusa Channel, 2021
£500

Starting bid

Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter

SC and JWJ cross the Medusa Channel, 2021 (2025)

Mixed media collage

41.9 x 44cm

An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included

Matisse watching a diving cormorant, 1952
£500

Starting bid

Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter Matisse watching a diving cormorant, 1952 (2025)

Mixed media collage

37 x 44cm

An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included

Mellis and Hirst converse on the beach, 1983
£500

Starting bid

Jevan Watkin Jones and Simon Carter

Mellis and Hirst converse on the beach, 1983 (2025)

Mixed media collage

41.3 x 47.3cm

An illustrated handout with essay by Matt Bowman is included

