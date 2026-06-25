The Birsay Whalebone Shop

Whalebone model to be collected from Birsay!





A 3D printed model of the Birsay whalebone, using the same scans - made by UHI Orkney archaeology department - as will be used in the commemorative bronze statue.





14cm tall, painted to resemble the whalebone when it last stood at Nether Queena (colours of the whalebone may vary). Wooden base. Boxed with panorama photo (© Alan Flett).





Local collection from Birsay is free - we may be able to arrange a pick up in the West Mainland or Kirkwall, but you'd need to email [email protected] to make arrangements.