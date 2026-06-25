The Birsay Whalebone Shop

About this shop
Barony Mill, Birsay KW17 2LY ... Please check opening times
Whalebone model to be collected from Birsay!
A 3D printed model of the Birsay whalebone, using the same scans - made by UHI Orkney archaeology department - as will be used in the commemorative bronze statue.
14cm tall, painted to resemble the whalebone when it last stood at Nether Queena (colours of the whalebone may vary). Wooden base. Boxed with panorama photo (© Alan Flett).
Local collection from Birsay is free - we may be able to arrange a pick up in the West Mainland or Kirkwall, but you'd need to email [email protected] to make arrangements.
Whalebone model posted within the UK....
A 3D printed model of the Birsay whalebone, using the same scans - made by UHI Orkney archaeology department - as will be used in the commemorative bronze statue.
14cm tall, painted to resemble the whalebone when it last stood at Nether Queena (colours of the whalebone may vary). Wooden base. Boxed with panorama photo (© Alan Flett).
This price includes one whalebone model @£20 plus 2nd class postage within the UK @£4.25 (recycled packaging). Your model will be posted from Birsay within 2 working days of receiving your order.
*** If you wish to combine postage for several items please email [email protected] and we'll make alternative arrangements.
Excellent quality, great capacity, gusseted canvas tote bag.
Birsay whalebone logo on one side, "Commemorate the whalebone, Celebrate the stories" on the other side
Be the billboard for the whalebone!
Local collection from Birsay is free - we may be able to arrange a pick up in the West Mainland or Kirkwall, but you'd need to email [email protected] to make arrangements.
Excellent quality, great capacity, gusseted canvas tote bag.
Birsay whalebone logo on one side, "Commemorate the whalebone, Celebrate the stories" on the other side
Be the billboard for the whalebone!
This price includes the whalebone tote bag @£10 plus 2nd class postage within the UK @£4.25 (recycled packaging). Your tote bag will be posted from Birsay within 2 working days of receiving your order.
*** If you wish to combine postage for several items please email [email protected] and we'll make alternative arrangements.
Birsay whalebone tea towel - black print on white 5oz cotton.
Fly the flag for the Birsay whalebone!
Local collection from Birsay is free - we may be able to arrange a pick up in the West Mainland or Kirkwall, but you'd need to email [email protected] to make arrangements.
Birsay whalebone tea towel - black and grey print on white 5oz cotton.
Fly the flag for the Birsay whalebone!
This price includes the whalebone tea towel @£10 plus 2nd class postage within the UK @£1.55 plus 15p packaging. Your tea towel will be posted from Birsay within 2 working days of receiving your order.
*** If you wish to combine postage for several items please email [email protected] and we'll make alternative arrangements.
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