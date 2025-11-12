Hosted by

The British Stock Car Drivers Trust Fund

About this event

Sales closed

The British Stock Car Drivers Trust Fund's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

St Michael's Ln, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3BR, UK

70th Anniversary Book - Book Number 1 of 70 item
70th Anniversary Book - Book Number 1 of 70
£50

Starting bid

To celebrate our 70th year, Ian Bannister from the BSCDA PR Team put together this wonderful photo book to celebrate our anniversary.


There were 70 copies, 70 pages and cost £70.


They sold within 48 hours!

We kept the 1st edition for our extra special Dinner Dance Silent Auction.

Silver Charm - 260 Dave Berresford item
Silver Charm - 260 Dave Berresford item
Silver Charm - 260 Dave Berresford
£50

Starting bid

Silver charm collectors item. Replica of Dave Berrisford car. Very rare piece of silverware made by J. Illingworth.

Silver Charm - 36 Rod Falding item
Silver Charm - 36 Rod Falding item
Silver Charm - 36 Rod Falding item
Silver Charm - 36 Rod Falding
£50

Starting bid

Silver charm collectors item. Replica of Rod Falding car. Very rare piece of silverware made by J. Illingworth.

Silver Charm - 2 Willie Harrison item
Silver Charm - 2 Willie Harrison item
Silver Charm - 2 Willie Harrison item
Silver Charm - 2 Willie Harrison
£50

Starting bid

Silver charm collectors item. Replica of Willie Harrison car. Very rare piece of silverware made by J. Illingworth.

Limited Edition 1991 World Final Print item
Limited Edition 1991 World Final Print
£100

Starting bid

Limited Edition 1991 World Final John Lund Print

This print is a must for any stock car fan! The professionally framed print of John Lund winning the World Final at Hednesford.

“Taxi for Senna” Print - Signed by Nigel Mansell item
“Taxi for Senna” Print - Signed by Nigel Mansell item
“Taxi for Senna” Print - Signed by Nigel Mansell
£125

Starting bid

Another must for any motorsport fan!

"Taxi for Senna" a framed signed Nigel Mansell print depicting the famous 1991 British Grand Prix moment.


The piece includes a Certificate of Authenticity and is in excellent condition.

Details:


* Title: Taxi for Senna

Signed by: Nigel Mansell

* Event: 1991 British Formula One Grand Prix

* Format: Framed print c40x30cm (please see attached photos)

* Condition: Excellent (no damage to print or frame)

* Provenance: Comes with original Certificate of Authenticity

1:43 Model of Giles Villeneuve 1982 Ferrari item
1:43 Model of Giles Villeneuve 1982 Ferrari item
1:43 Model of Giles Villeneuve 1982 Ferrari item
1:43 Model of Giles Villeneuve 1982 Ferrari
£20

Starting bid

Model of Giles Villeneuve 1982 Ferrari

Another perfect Christmas prezzie!

418 Niels Tesselaar Cab Panel item
418 Niels Tesselaar Cab Panel
£75

Starting bid

418 Shale car panel, professionally frame by Binnsy Artwork.

55 Craig Finnikin Cab Panel item
55 Craig Finnikin Cab Panel
£75

Starting bid

55 Shale car panel, professionally frame by Binnsy Artwork.

515 Frankie Wainman Junior Tarmac Wing Panel item
515 Frankie Wainman Junior Tarmac Wing Panel
£75

Starting bid

515 wing panel, professionally frame by Binnsy Artwork.

A4 Top Trumps Card: 515 Frankie Wainman Jnr item
A4 Top Trumps Card: 515 Frankie Wainman Jnr
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 391 Andy Smith item
Top Trumps Card: 391 Andy Smith
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 250 Keith Chambers item
Top Trumps Card: 250 Keith Chambers
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 33 Peter Falding item
Top Trumps Card: 33 Peter Falding
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 24 Lisa Harter item
Top Trumps Card: 24 Lisa Harter
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 212 Frankie Wainman Snr item
Top Trumps Card: 212 Frankie Wainman Snr
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 396 Jason Cronshaw item
Top Trumps Card: 396 Jason Cronshaw
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 2 Paul Harrison item
Top Trumps Card: 2 Paul Harrison
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 391 Stuart Smith Snr item
Top Trumps Card: 391 Stuart Smith Snr
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 396 Doug Cronshaw item
Top Trumps Card: 396 Doug Cronshaw
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 55 Bert Finnikin item
Top Trumps Card: 55 Bert Finnikin
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

BSCDA 70th Anniversary Rubik Cube item
BSCDA 70th Anniversary Rubik Cube
£10

Starting bid

A collectors item! This year the BSCDA had 70 special edition Rubik's cubes printed, throughout the year we have had various treasure hunts to find these gems. We have one left over for this special auction. An absolute perfect stocking filler.

Top Trumps Card: 41 Gaz Bott item
Top Trumps Card: 41 Gaz Bott
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 34 Mal Brown item
Top Trumps Card: 34 Mal Brown
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Top Trumps Card: 229 John Hillam item
Top Trumps Card: 229 John Hillam
£10

Starting bid

Ideal man cave sign for any stock car fan! A replica of the Top Trump cards on A4 Aluminium. Perfect Christmas present.

Framed A4 Programme Cover Collage item
Framed A4 Programme Cover Collage
£25

Starting bid

A must have item for the history collectors out there!


A framed photo collage featuring 9 class programme covers.

Framed A4 Programme Cover Collage item
Framed A4 Programme Cover Collage
£25

Starting bid

A must have item for the history collectors out there!


A framed photo collage featuring 9 class programme covers.

Framed A4 Programme Cover Collage item
Framed A4 Programme Cover Collage
£25

Starting bid

A must have item for the history collectors out there!


A framed photo collage featuring 9 class programme covers.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!