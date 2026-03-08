The Darren Deady Foundation's Shop

About this shop
Black tee with embroidered logo.
Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families
Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL
White tee with embroidered logo.
Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families
Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL
Polo shirt with embroidered logo on chest.
Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families.
Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL
Plain black hoodie with embroidered logo on chest.
Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families.
Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL
Hoodie available in black, mid grey and light grey with zip detail and embroidered logo on chest.
Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families.
Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL
Dry Changing Robe available in Camo or Black, with embroidered logo on chest.
Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families.
Available in S-M, L-XL
Available in black or cream with printed logo.
Designed and printed by veterans and their families.
One size
Teddy with printed logo
Designed and printed by veterans and their families.
One size
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!