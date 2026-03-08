The Darren Deady Foundation

Offered by

The Darren Deady Foundation

About this shop

The Darren Deady Foundation's Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
£15

Black tee with embroidered logo.


Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families


Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL

0
T-shirt item
T-shirt
£15

White tee with embroidered logo.


Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families


Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL

0
Polo Shirt item
Polo Shirt
£20

Polo shirt with embroidered logo on chest.


Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families.


Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL

0
Hoodie item
Hoodie
£30

Plain black hoodie with embroidered logo on chest.


Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families.


Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL

0
Hoodie with Zip Detail item
Hoodie with Zip Detail item
Hoodie with Zip Detail item
Hoodie with Zip Detail
£30

Hoodie available in black, mid grey and light grey with zip detail and embroidered logo on chest.


Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families.


Available in S,M,L,XL,XXL

0
Dry Changing Robe item
Dry Changing Robe
£50

Dry Changing Robe available in Camo or Black, with embroidered logo on chest.


Designed and embroidered by veterans and their families.


Available in S-M, L-XL

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Bucket Hat item
Bucket Hat
£10

Available in black or cream with printed logo.


Designed and printed by veterans and their families.


One size

0
Teddy item
Teddy
£12.50

Teddy with printed logo


Designed and printed by veterans and their families.


One size

0
Add a donation for The Darren Deady Foundation

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!