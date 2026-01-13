The Ebi Foundation 2026 Peaky Blinders Ball

By order of The EBI Foundation, secure your place at our 2026 Peaky Blinders–themed Charity Ball.

This ticket grants full access to an unforgettable evening of 1920s glamour, entertainment, and philanthropy, including:

🐎 Interactive horse racing

🎲 Casino tables

💃 Dancing and live entertainment

📸 Vintage photo booth

✏️ Live caricature artist

🎶 Live singers and DJ

🎟️ Raffle and auction

🍽 Two-course buffet

Dress to impress and immerse yourself in a night of style, excitement, and generosity — all in support of providing terminally ill individuals with life-changing equipment, holidays, and meaningful experiences that create lasting memories.