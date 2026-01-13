The Ebi Foundation

Hosted by

The Ebi Foundation

About this event

The Ebi Foundation 2026 Peaky Blinders Ball

Heacham Manor Hotel

Hunstanton Rd, Heacham, King's Lynn PE31 7JX, UK

Flat Cap Admission 🎩
£50

By order of The EBI Foundation, secure your place at our 2026 Peaky Blinders–themed Charity Ball.

This ticket grants full access to an unforgettable evening of 1920s glamour, entertainment, and philanthropy, including:

  • 🐎 Interactive horse racing
  • 🎲 Casino tables
  • 💃 Dancing and live entertainment
  • 📸 Vintage photo booth
  • ✏️ Live caricature artist
  • 🎶 Live singers and DJ
  • 🎟️ Raffle and auction
  • 🍽 Two-course buffet

Dress to impress and immerse yourself in a night of style, excitement, and generosity — all in support of providing terminally ill individuals with life-changing equipment, holidays, and meaningful experiences that create lasting memories.

The Shelby Syndicate Package 🏇
£200

Step into the inner circle with The Shelby Syndicate Package — an exclusive corporate experience designed to impress clients, reward teams, or celebrate in true Peaky Blinders fashion.

This add-on package includes:

  • 🪑 Private table for your group
  • 🏇 Race sponsorship, with your business or group name announced
  • 🐎 Ownership of a horse for the evening
  • 🥂 Two bottles of Champagne or Prosecco served to your table
Add a donation for The Ebi Foundation

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!