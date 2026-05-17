Monaco Grand Prix Aboard M/Y Ocean One For 2 Guests

THE EXPERIENCE

Step aboard one of the most spectacular superyachts in the world for an unforgettable Monaco Grand Prix weekend. M/Y Ocean One — a 36-metre Azimut Grande masterpiece, delivered in 2023 — will be moored in the heart of Monaco, just metres from the legendary F1 Paddock.





This exclusive lot is for two guests who will enjoy full access to the yacht across Saturday and Sunday, with all food and drinks included throughout both days. Whether you're lounging on the infinity bow deck, soaking in the beach club, or taking in the electric atmosphere of race weekend from one of the most beautiful vessels in the harbour — this is Monaco at its absolute finest.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

🛥️ Two Full Days Aboard (Saturday & Sunday) Experience every inch of this award-winning yacht — from the panoramic Sky Lounge and upper deck to the opening beach club at the stern. All food and drinks are included from morning until the tender departs at 7pm each evening.





🥂 Saturday Night Party Join the celebrations on board for an exclusive evening party, with all food and drinks included until midnight. There's no better place to experience the energy of Monaco race weekend than from the deck of Ocean One.





⚓ Tender Transfers Complimentary return tender transfers between Cap D'Ail port and the yacht each day. Please note: the last tender to Cap D'Ail departs at 7pm each evening (Saturday night party guests will return at midnight).





🏁 Harbour Pass Included Both guests will receive a harbour pass, giving access to walk to the T Jetty — just a two-minute stroll from the yacht — where race viewing is available directly from the harbour. Please note: there is no race viewing from the yacht itself.





Please Note: These tickets are valued at £6,000 per ticket. So this is great opportunity for you to get a deal, just like EJ would for what will be a world class experience.

ABOUT M/Y OCEAN ONE

Designed by Alberto Mancini with interiors by Salvagni Architetti, Ocean One is the pinnacle of Italian yachtsmanship. Key highlights include:

35.29m of pure luxury, with a carbon fibre superstructure and teak decks

Infinity pool on the bow deck

Beach club with opening stern

Sky Lounge, Sundeck & Upper Deck — three levels of outdoor social living

BRABUS Shadow 900 chase boat on board

Award-winning Azimut low-emission design

BID NOW

All proceeds from this lot go directly to The Eddie Jordan Foundation.





Terms: This lot is for 2 guests only. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Cap D'Ail port. Tender service operates until 7pm each evening (midnight Saturday for party guests). Harbour passes permit access to T Jetty race viewing area. Race viewing from the yacht is not included.



