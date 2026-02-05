The Empowerment Awards Silent Auction

Bukayo Saka 24/25 Training Kit (Worn) With Official Letter from Arsenal





Own a rare piece of football history. This authentic 24/25 training kit was worn by Bukayo Saka, one of Englands most influential footballers and a role model on and off the pitch.





This item comes with an official letter from Arsenal Football Club confirming its authenticity, making it a truly special collectors piece for fans and memorabilia collectors alike.





By placing a bid, you’re not only owning something unique, you are supporting The Empowerment Awards and helping fund accessibility, scholarships, and community-led initiatives that advance disability inclusion, representation, and opportunity.





A winning bid that delivers both legacy and impact.



