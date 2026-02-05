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The Empowerment Awards Silent Auction

Official Player Clothing item
Official Player Clothing item
Official Player Clothing
£300

Starting bid

Bukayo Saka 24/25 Training Kit (Worn) With Official Letter from Arsenal


Own a rare piece of football history. This authentic 24/25 training kit was worn by Bukayo Saka, one of Englands most influential footballers and a role model on and off the pitch.


This item comes with an official letter from Arsenal Football Club confirming its authenticity, making it a truly special collectors piece for fans and memorabilia collectors alike.


By placing a bid, you’re not only owning something unique, you are supporting The Empowerment Awards and helping fund accessibility, scholarships, and community-led initiatives that advance disability inclusion, representation, and opportunity.


A winning bid that delivers both legacy and impact.


Signed AFC Football item
Signed AFC Football item
Signed AFC Football
£350

Starting bid

Arsenal Team-Signed Football Full Squad Signatures + Certificate of Authenticity


Own a truly special piece of Arsenal history. This official Arsenal football has been signed by the full Arsenal first-team squad and comes with a certificate of authenticity, making it a rare and highly collectible item for fans and memorabilia collectors.


Team-signed items capture a moment in time representing the unity, passion, and legacy of one of Englands most iconic football clubs. Whether displayed at home, in an office, or gifted to a lifelong Arsenal supporter, this is a standout piece with lasting value.


By placing a bid, you’re also helping fund The Empowerment Awards, supporting accessibility, scholarships, and community-led initiatives advancing disability inclusion, representation, and opportunity.


A winning bid that delivers both football legacy and real-world impact.


UEFA Cup tickets - 2026/2027
£100

Starting bid

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