The Empowerment Awards Silent Auction

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Bukayo Saka 24/25 Training Kit (Worn) With Official Letter from Arsenal
Own a rare piece of football history. This authentic 24/25 training kit was worn by Bukayo Saka, one of Englands most influential footballers and a role model on and off the pitch.
This item comes with an official letter from Arsenal Football Club confirming its authenticity, making it a truly special collectors piece for fans and memorabilia collectors alike.
By placing a bid, you’re not only owning something unique, you are supporting The Empowerment Awards and helping fund accessibility, scholarships, and community-led initiatives that advance disability inclusion, representation, and opportunity.
A winning bid that delivers both legacy and impact.
Starting bid
Arsenal Team-Signed Football Full Squad Signatures + Certificate of Authenticity
Own a truly special piece of Arsenal history. This official Arsenal football has been signed by the full Arsenal first-team squad and comes with a certificate of authenticity, making it a rare and highly collectible item for fans and memorabilia collectors.
Team-signed items capture a moment in time representing the unity, passion, and legacy of one of Englands most iconic football clubs. Whether displayed at home, in an office, or gifted to a lifelong Arsenal supporter, this is a standout piece with lasting value.
By placing a bid, you’re also helping fund The Empowerment Awards, supporting accessibility, scholarships, and community-led initiatives advancing disability inclusion, representation, and opportunity.
A winning bid that delivers both football legacy and real-world impact.
Starting bid
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