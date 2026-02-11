The Friends of King’s Summer Festival of Sport

Hosted by
About this event
Entrance for a team of 6 people to our sixes tournament. Please note that players in a team should be in the same year group (with the exception of Y11 upwards), or all adults.
We will be running a set of adult-child tennis doubles matches on the day. Please indicate your child’s year group when booking.
There will be plenty of activities for those not playing in tournaments - sports drills, activities with coaches, inflatable games, food and drink stalls, a raffle and much more!
To give us a good idea of attendance on the day, please select the number of tickets here to indicate how many of you plan to join on the day (excluding any sixes or tennis doubles players).
Donations for attendance for anyone not playing in the sixes or tennis tournaments are entirely optional and “pay what you can”, suggested donation £5pp.
We will have a raffle on the day with a range of prizes for adults and children. You can purchase any number of tickets in advance here, or on the day
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!