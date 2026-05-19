The Friends of St Mary's - Parent Teacher Association

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The Friends of St Mary's - Parent Teacher Association

About this shop

The Friends of St Mary's - Parent Teacher Association's Shop

Zack George's 'Glimmer Pad' item
Zack George's 'Glimmer Pad' item
Zack George's 'Glimmer Pad' item
Zack George's 'Glimmer Pad' item
Zack George's 'Glimmer Pad' item
Zack George's 'Glimmer Pad'
£19.99

The Zactiv Glimmer Pad is a children’s wellbeing journal designed to support young people by helping them:

 Build confidence
• Understand and express their emotions
• Reduce screen time
• Learn about health and wellbeing
• Encourage creativity, gratitude, and reading habits.


The Glimmer Pad works by helping children create positive daily habits and emotional awareness in a simple, fun, and engaging way.

As part of the initiative, schools, PTA’s, and families receive an exclusive discounted price of £19.99 per journal (online retail price £24.99).


£3 FROM EVERY SINGLE JOURNAL GOES DIRECTLY BACK TO FOSM AS FUNDRAISING.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!