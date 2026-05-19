The Friends of St Mary's - Parent Teacher Association's Shop

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About this shop
The Zactiv Glimmer Pad is a children’s wellbeing journal designed to support young people by helping them:
• Build confidence
• Understand and express their emotions
• Reduce screen time
• Learn about health and wellbeing
• Encourage creativity, gratitude, and reading habits.
The Glimmer Pad works by helping children create positive daily habits and emotional awareness in a simple, fun, and engaging way.
As part of the initiative, schools, PTA’s, and families receive an exclusive discounted price of £19.99 per journal (online retail price £24.99).
£3 FROM EVERY SINGLE JOURNAL GOES DIRECTLY BACK TO FOSM AS FUNDRAISING.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!