The Friends of St Mary's - Parent Teacher Association's Shop

The Zactiv Glimmer Pad is a children’s wellbeing journal designed to support young people by helping them:



• Build confidence

• Understand and express their emotions

• Reduce screen time

• Learn about health and wellbeing

• Encourage creativity, gratitude, and reading habits.





The Glimmer Pad works by helping children create positive daily habits and emotional awareness in a simple, fun, and engaging way.



As part of the initiative, schools, PTA’s, and families receive an exclusive discounted price of £19.99 per journal (online retail price £24.99).





£3 FROM EVERY SINGLE JOURNAL GOES DIRECTLY BACK TO FOSM AS FUNDRAISING.