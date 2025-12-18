The Future of Espionage - ticket sales closed (donations still being recieved to support the Nimsdai Foundtion)

Hosted by
Washington, DC 20007, United States
Intelligence and cyber operations were long the domain of governments working against other governments. Increasingly, these operations are targeting the private sector, though. The aim? To steal sensitive technologies and large amounts of data on people. People like you and me.
What does the public need to know? How do we achieve better cooperation between the public and private sectors? And how can we all better protect ourselves?
