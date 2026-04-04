The Gentleman Zine issue 3

Offered by
About this shop
Suggested price: £6 per zine - needed to cover printing and arts materials so please pay this if you can! MAKE SURE TO ADD A DELIVERY OPTION TOO :)
On evening of 2 May in the Iris Bar - order by 18 April. Tickets are separate and will be released soon 👀 PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU'VE ADDED A ZINE (ABOVE)
Add if you aren't planning to come to the launch party - we will deliver shortly afterwards. While this won't cost us any money, it will take time and effort so we would be grateful for a donation.
Suggested price: 1 zine = £2.20 / 2 zines = £2.75 / 3 zines = £3.50 - this covers the cost of postage. We will post around the start of May and send an email to let you know :)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!