The Grace Escape

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The Grace Escape

About this event

The Grace Escape 2026

Amroth Rd

Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QF, UK

General Admission - Adult Full Weekend with Camping Pass
£45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - Child Full Weekend with Camping Pass
£20

Age 3-18

Children must be accompanied by an Adult.

Family Ticket
£120
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

2 Adult & Up to 4 Children

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and camping facilities.

Pay It Forward
£45

Want to anonymously help enable someone else join us who might otherwise not be able to? Purchase one of our Pay It Forward tickets and we’ll quietly pass the blessing on.

Community Support Adult -- Full weekend with Camping Pass
£22.50

We want this weekend to be accessible to everyone. If the full ticket price would make it difficult for you to attend, please feel free to use this reduced-price option.

Community Support Child -- Full weekend with Camping Pass
£10

We want this weekend to be accessible to everyone. If the full ticket price would make it difficult for you to attend, please feel free to use this reduced-price option.

FRIDAY - DAY TICKET ONLY - Adult
£20

Don't fancy camping? Join us for one day of events anyway

FRIDAY - DAY TICKET ONLY - Child
£5

Age 3-18

Children must be accompanied by an Adult.

SATURDAY - DAY TICKET ONLY - Adult
£20

Don't fancy camping? Join us for one day of events anyway

SATURDAY - DAY TICKET ONLY - Child
£5

Age 3-18

Children must be accompanied by an Adult.

Add a donation for The Grace Escape

£

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