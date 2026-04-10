Care Anchor Kent cic

Hosted by

Care Anchor Kent cic

The Great Caresby

15 Sandgate High St

Sandgate, Folkestone CT20 3BD, UK

General Admission
£60

The Great Caresby

Jazz-Age Glamour & Live Entertainment with Heart

Join us for a night of glitz, glamour, and giving back! Hosted by Care Anchor Kent CIC, this Gatsby-inspired gala is dedicated to supporting local caregivers & The Maya Nash Cancer Journey. Step back in time to the roaring twenties for an evening of live music, fine food, and community spirit.

Event Schedule

Time Activity Location

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Pre-Drinks & Welcome

Sundecks Function Bar

7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Ballroom Soirée

Main Ballroom


The Entertainment Lineup

  • The Sundeck Session: Enjoy a complimentary welcome drink while being serenaded by the soulful sounds of the Dulcie May Moreno Jazz Duet.
  • The Ballroom Bash: Local Voices: We are proud to showcase a variety of talented local singers who will be performing throughout the night, followed by a chance to hit the dance floor with our headline band, After Dark, performing high-energy hits to keep the party going until midnight.
  • And More: Throughout the evening, enjoy a full buffet, participate in our raffles, and raise your paddles for the charity auction.

Dress Code: Gatsby Glam

Channel your inner Jay Gatsby or Daisy Buchanan!

  • Feathers & Fringe
  • Sharp Suits & Bowties
  • Shining Smiles Encouraged!

Ticket Information

  • Price: £60 per person
  • Includes: Entry to both sessions, complimentary welcome drink, live music, and full buffet.

Note: All proceeds from the evening go directly toward supporting local caregivers and Maya Nash's journey. Your presence makes a tangible difference.

Location

Hythe Imperial Hotel Princes Parade, Hythe, Kent

Kindly Sponsored By:

  • Alcaline Aviation
  • Specsavers


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