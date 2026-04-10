The Great Caresby
Jazz-Age Glamour & Live Entertainment with Heart
Join us for a night of glitz, glamour, and giving back! Hosted by Care Anchor Kent CIC, this Gatsby-inspired gala is dedicated to supporting local caregivers & The Maya Nash Cancer Journey. Step back in time to the roaring twenties for an evening of live music, fine food, and community spirit.
Event Schedule
Time Activity Location
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Pre-Drinks & Welcome
Sundecks Function Bar
7:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Ballroom Soirée
Main Ballroom
The Entertainment Lineup
- The Sundeck Session: Enjoy a complimentary welcome drink while being serenaded by the soulful sounds of the Dulcie May Moreno Jazz Duet.
- The Ballroom Bash: Local Voices: We are proud to showcase a variety of talented local singers who will be performing throughout the night, followed by a chance to hit the dance floor with our headline band, After Dark, performing high-energy hits to keep the party going until midnight.
- And More: Throughout the evening, enjoy a full buffet, participate in our raffles, and raise your paddles for the charity auction.
Dress Code: Gatsby Glam
Channel your inner Jay Gatsby or Daisy Buchanan!
- Feathers & Fringe
- Sharp Suits & Bowties
- Shining Smiles Encouraged!
Ticket Information
- Price: £60 per person
- Includes: Entry to both sessions, complimentary welcome drink, live music, and full buffet.
Note: All proceeds from the evening go directly toward supporting local caregivers and Maya Nash's journey. Your presence makes a tangible difference.
Location
Hythe Imperial Hotel Princes Parade, Hythe, Kent
Kindly Sponsored By:
- Alcaline Aviation
- Specsavers
The Great Caresby
Jazz-Age Glamour & Live Entertainment with Heart
Join us for a night of glitz, glamour, and giving back! Hosted by Care Anchor Kent CIC, this Gatsby-inspired gala is dedicated to supporting local caregivers & The Maya Nash Cancer Journey. Step back in time to the roaring twenties for an evening of live music, fine food, and community spirit.
Event Schedule
Time Activity Location
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Pre-Drinks & Welcome
Sundecks Function Bar
7:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Ballroom Soirée
Main Ballroom
The Entertainment Lineup
- The Sundeck Session: Enjoy a complimentary welcome drink while being serenaded by the soulful sounds of the Dulcie May Moreno Jazz Duet.
- The Ballroom Bash: Local Voices: We are proud to showcase a variety of talented local singers who will be performing throughout the night, followed by a chance to hit the dance floor with our headline band, After Dark, performing high-energy hits to keep the party going until midnight.
- And More: Throughout the evening, enjoy a full buffet, participate in our raffles, and raise your paddles for the charity auction.
Dress Code: Gatsby Glam
Channel your inner Jay Gatsby or Daisy Buchanan!
- Feathers & Fringe
- Sharp Suits & Bowties
- Shining Smiles Encouraged!
Ticket Information
- Price: £60 per person
- Includes: Entry to both sessions, complimentary welcome drink, live music, and full buffet.
Note: All proceeds from the evening go directly toward supporting local caregivers and Maya Nash's journey. Your presence makes a tangible difference.
Location
Hythe Imperial Hotel Princes Parade, Hythe, Kent
Kindly Sponsored By:
- Alcaline Aviation
- Specsavers