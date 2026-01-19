The Harry Edwards Foundation

Offered by

The Harry Edwards Foundation

About the memberships

The Harry Edwards Foundation Friends & Members.

Member (Monthly)
£9.90

Renews monthly

All our Friends benefits, plus deeper connection and exclusive access.

Members receive:

  • Exclusive video and audio content, including guided meditations
  • Access to members-only online groups and live healing sessions
  • A free 21-day wellness programme via WhatsApp
  • 10% discount on selected retreats, courses, accommodation and shop items
  • Digital editions of The Healer magazine
  • Free healing on your birthday, subject to availability

Membership is ideal for those who want to be more closely involved and actively support the continuation of our healing work.

Member (Annually)
£108

Valid until May 10, 2027

All Friends benefits, plus deeper connection and exclusive access.

Members receive:

  • Exclusive video and audio content, including guided meditations
  • Access to members-only online groups and live healing sessions
  • A free 21-day wellness programme via WhatsApp
  • 10% discount on selected retreats, courses, accommodation and shop items
  • Digital editions of The Healer magazine
  • Free healing on your birthday, subject to availability

Membership is ideal for those who want to be more closely involved and actively support the continuation of our healing work.

Platinum Membership
£1,800

No expiration

A long-term commitment to the future of the Foundation.


Platinum Members receive:

  • Exclusive video and audio content, including guided meditations
  • Access to members-only online groups and live healing sessions
  • A free 21-day wellness programme via WhatsApp
  • 10% discount on selected retreats, courses, accommodation and shop items
  • Digital editions of The Healer magazine
  • Free healing on your birthday, subject to availability
  • Your name on our Platinum members board
  • Platinum Members Pin.

Platinum membership is a meaningful way to support the Foundation over time while enjoying the full benefits of membership without ongoing renewals.

Friend of Harry Edwards.
Free

No expiration

Join our community and stay connected with the work of the Harry Edwards Foundation.

Friends receive:

  • Our monthly bulletin and what’s on guide
  • Invitations to public events and open sessions
  • Access to selected free online content and meditations
  • Connection to our wider healing and spiritual community

Friends membership is a gentle first step. It keeps you informed, involved and part of our shared journey of healing.

Add a donation for The Harry Edwards Foundation

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