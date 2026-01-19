The Harry Edwards Foundation Friends & Members.

All our Friends benefits, plus deeper connection and exclusive access.

Members receive:

Exclusive video and audio content, including guided meditations

Access to members-only online groups and live healing sessions

A free 21-day wellness programme via WhatsApp

10% discount on selected retreats, courses, accommodation and shop items

Digital editions of The Healer magazine

Free healing on your birthday, subject to availability

Membership is ideal for those who want to be more closely involved and actively support the continuation of our healing work.