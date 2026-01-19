The Harry Edwards Foundation Friends & Members.

About the memberships
Renews monthly
All our Friends benefits, plus deeper connection and exclusive access.
Members receive:
Membership is ideal for those who want to be more closely involved and actively support the continuation of our healing work.
Valid until May 10, 2027
All Friends benefits, plus deeper connection and exclusive access.
Members receive:
Membership is ideal for those who want to be more closely involved and actively support the continuation of our healing work.
No expiration
A long-term commitment to the future of the Foundation.
Platinum Members receive:
Platinum membership is a meaningful way to support the Foundation over time while enjoying the full benefits of membership without ongoing renewals.
No expiration
Join our community and stay connected with the work of the Harry Edwards Foundation.
Friends receive:
Friends membership is a gentle first step. It keeps you informed, involved and part of our shared journey of healing.
£
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