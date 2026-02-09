Spiritual Healing College

About this shop
A grounded and ethical pathway into spiritual healing, rooted in tradition and designed for modern life.
The Harry Edwards Accredited Spiritual Healing Diploma is a professionally recognised, 200-hour training based on the teachings and legacy of Harry Edwards.
Delivered through blended online study and in-person teaching at Burrows Lea, the programme develops practical healing skill alongside personal spiritual maturity. Students explore the principles of spiritual healing, ethical practice, presence, awareness and safe, compassionate work with others.
The first online module will be released at the end of May to study before your first in-person session weekend.
In-person cohort begins on the 6th - 7th of June, with further in-person modules on:
25th - 26th July
26th-27th September
31st-1st October/November
12th-13th December
6th-17th January 2027
February weekend (date TBC)
March (Date TBC)
Led by experienced tutors within a supportive learning community, this diploma is suitable for both new students and practitioners seeking accredited training.
More than a qualification, it is an invitation into mature, responsible healing practice grounded in integrity and service.
Please see our Terms & Conditions before enrolling in one of our courses: https://he-foundation.org/terms-and-conditions-spiritual-healing-diploma-training-programmes/ you will be asked to confirm having read this upon checkout.
A grounded and ethical pathway into spiritual healing, rooted in tradition and designed for modern life.
Payment type: Instalment plan
Price: £500 deposit + 10 scheduled follow-up payments of £260.00
The Harry Edwards Accredited Spiritual Healing Diploma is a professionally recognised, 200-hour training based on the teachings and legacy of Harry Edwards.
Delivered through blended online study and in-person teaching at Burrows Lea, the programme develops practical healing skill alongside personal spiritual maturity. Students explore the principles of spiritual healing, ethical practice, presence, awareness and safe, compassionate work with others.
The first online module will be released at the end of May to study before your first in-person session weekend.
In-person cohort begins on the 6th - 7th of June, with further in-person modules on:
25th - 26th July
26th-27th September
31st-1st October/November
12th-13th December
6th-17th January 2027
February weekend (date TBC)
March (Date TBC)
Led by experienced tutors within a supportive learning community, this diploma is suitable for both new students and practitioners seeking accredited training.
More than a qualification, it is an invitation into mature, responsible healing practice grounded in integrity and service.
Please see our Terms & Conditions before enrolling in one of our courses: https://he-foundation.org/terms-and-conditions-spiritual-healing-diploma-training-programmes/ you will be asked to confirm having read this upon checkout.
Join us for a full day introduction to Spiritual Healing at the Harry Edwards Foundation.
Our Discover Spiritual Healing “Foundation Day” is a welcoming, experiential course designed for those curious about healing, personal development and the legacy of Harry Edwards.
Led by experienced tutor Louise Breinholt, this immersive day offers both insight and practical experience in a supportive and peaceful setting in the Surrey Hills.
🕘 Arrival from 9:00am
🕔 Course runs until 5:00pm
🥗 Includes a healthy buffet lunch
Throughout the day you will explore:
• What Spiritual Healing is – and what it is not
• The principles of grounding, centring and attuning
• Subtle energy systems including chakras and aura
• Intention in healing
• Contact and distant healing
• The role of healing in the modern world
• Professionalism, ethics and good practice
You will take part in guided exercises, discussion and reflective practice. The day is informative yet relaxed, structured yet experiential. There is no pressure to pursue further training.
This Foundation Day stands alone as a valuable introduction to spiritual healing.
If you are exploring whether healer training is right for you, this is the ideal way to experience the Foundation, meet the tutors, and feel the atmosphere before committing to further study.
We look forward to welcoming you to Burrows Lea.
Please see our Terms & Conditions before enrolling in one of our courses: https://he-foundation.org/terms-and-conditions-spiritual-healing-diploma-training-programmes/ you will be asked to confirm having read this upon checkout.
Suggested Reading
To truly understand spiritual healing, one must understand the man who carried it to the world with clarity, discipline, and extraordinary compassion.
This carefully selected student pack brings together three foundational works by Harry Edwards, offering insight into both his life and his teaching.
Healing Intelligence by Harry Edwards
In this thoughtful and deeply reflective work, Harry Edwards explores the nature of healing not merely as a technique, but as an intelligent, responsive force that operates through natural law. He moves beyond mechanics and addresses the consciousness behind healing, the responsibility of the healer, and the inner discipline required to work safely and ethically.
Spirit Healing by Harry Edwards
A clear and accessible introduction to the principles of spiritual healing. Harry explains healing not as mystery, but as natural law, guided by discipline, ethics, and personal development. Essential reading for building a sound foundation.
A Guide to the Understanding and Practice of Spiritual Healing
Harry’s practical manual for healers. Here he explores preparation, responsibility, sensitivity, and the inner development required of those who serve. It remains one of the clearest articulations of ethical healing practice available today.
Together, these works provide historical context, philosophical grounding, and practical wisdom. They form the intellectual and spiritual backbone of your training and connect you directly to the lineage you are stepping into.
Every serious student of spiritual healing should own and study these texts carefully.
Your books will be wrapped for collection on your first day. Alternatively, we can arrange this by post for you, please email [email protected] after placing your order for us to arrange postage costs.
Are you feeling called to train as a spiritual healer, but not ready to join the February or April cohorts?
Register your free expression of interest here to receive priority updates about future 2026 intakes of the Harry Edwards Accredited Spiritual Healing Diploma.
By registering your interest, you will:
• Receive advance notice of new course dates
• Be invited to information calls and Q&A sessions
• Gain early access to Spring enrolment opportunities
We warmly welcome interest from both UK and international students.
There is no obligation.
Simply let us know you are considering this next step.
We are currently developing a certified Animal Healing Workshop in collaboration with a number of highly experienced healers. This carefully shaped programme will offer a practical and compassionate introduction to working with animals in a healing context. Join the waiting list to receive priority access and early updates as this new offering comes to life.
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