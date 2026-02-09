Spiritual Healing College

A grounded and ethical pathway into spiritual healing, rooted in tradition and designed for modern life.





The Harry Edwards Accredited Spiritual Healing Diploma is a professionally recognised, 200-hour training based on the teachings and legacy of Harry Edwards.





Delivered through blended online study and in-person teaching at Burrows Lea, the programme develops practical healing skill alongside personal spiritual maturity. Students explore the principles of spiritual healing, ethical practice, presence, awareness and safe, compassionate work with others.





The first online module will be released at the end of May to study before your first in-person session weekend.





In-person cohort begins on the 6th - 7th of June, with further in-person modules on:

25th - 26th July

26th-27th September

31st-1st October/November

12th-13th December

6th-17th January 2027

February weekend (date TBC)

March (Date TBC)





Led by experienced tutors within a supportive learning community, this diploma is suitable for both new students and practitioners seeking accredited training.





More than a qualification, it is an invitation into mature, responsible healing practice grounded in integrity and service.





Please see our Terms & Conditions before enrolling in one of our courses: https://he-foundation.org/terms-and-conditions-spiritual-healing-diploma-training-programmes/ you will be asked to confirm having read this upon checkout.