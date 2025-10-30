The Killie Community Silent Auction for Football Memories

The Killie Community Hub, 11a Rugby Rd, Kilmarnock KA1 2DP, UK
Danny Invincible signed canvas donated by Kilmarnock FC. This canvas previously hung in the stadium so has a bit of wear and tear but it’s a one off and a collectors item!
Photo on canvas of Craig Bryson and Manuel Pascali which previously hung in stadium. One of two donated by Kilmarnock FC. The other was sold previously for £30 so here’s a chance to pick up a great Killie souvenir
Limited number of these large posters were produced for the famous match against Kaiserslautern. This one is in pristine condition and never been used. Donated by Kilmarnock FC
Limited number of these large posters were produced for this match. in pristine condition and never been used. Donated by Kilmarnock FC
Signed and framed Wycombe Wanderers top. donated by Kilmarnock FC and previously located in Rugby Park.
Signed and framed Everton top which was presented to club and previously located in Rugby Park. Donated by Kilmarnock FC
Signed and framed West Ham Utd top donated by Kilmarnock FC. Previously located in Rugby Park
Set of 3 framed posters commemorating League and Scottish Cup wins and Killie in Europe. Unique items as these were previously displayed in Rugby Park. Chance to own a real piece of Killie history! Donated by Kilmarnock FC.
Framed 2006/2007 squad photo from Killie trip to Italy. Lots of weel kent faces in there! Donated by Kilmarnock FC.
Were you at the 1997 Cup Final? Are you in this photo? Snapped by well known football photographer Stuart Clarke this poster was created for an exhibition in the Dick Institute Kilmarnock. donated by Kilmarnock FC
Kyle Connell signed top. Donated by Club Director Cathy Jamieson who sponsored the player
Signed Ben Chrisene away top. Donated by Cathy Jamieson who sponsored the player.
Signed Ash Taylor away top. Donated by Cathy Jamieson who sponsored the player.
KFC women first team top signed by Mhairi Crooks. Rare chance to get a top with the Killie Trust logo on it! donated by Cathy Jamieson who sponsored the player
Rare opportunity to get a Killie top with the Killie Trust logo on! Signed by Mhairi Crooks. Donated by Cathy Jamieson who sponsored the player
KFC Women GK top signed by Lauren McGregor. donated by Cathy Jamieson who sponsored the player
Last season kids away top signed by squad.
Donated by Maxton Sharpe ( 8 years old) who collected the signatures at last season‘s Open Training.
Size says 8 years ( but on small side for that age!)
These special edition tops were given to fans who donated their season ticket costs to the club during the Covid shutdown. fabric contains names of all fans who Contributed. donated by Ian Sharpe, the top is unworn.
Bundle of early Killie Hippo fanzines Numbers 3, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14 16,
Donated by Killie Fan Joe Roberstson we have on offer a FC Kaiserslautern cap and scarf.
Donated by Killie fan Joe Robertson we have on offer this FC Kaiserslautern scarf.
