The King's Sixth Form Show Silent Auction for The Christie

INTRODUCTION TO PADEL WITH JASON MANFORD – FOR UP TO 12 CHILDREN
Priceless value - this experience doesn't normally exist!
Kindly donated by Jason Manford & The JM Padel Academy
A fantastic chance for up to 12 children to enjoy a private padel session personally led by Jason Manford, founder of the JM Padel Academy. Jason is supporting King’s fundraising for The Christie while driving his mission to make padel accessible to young people across the UK.
About the JM Padel Academy
The academy is a national charity initiative aiming to introduce one million children to padel over the next decade. Working with the LTA, Sport England, councils and clubs, it provides free coaching, equipment and court access—bringing the sport directly into state schools and community venues.
This lot includes:
• Private introduction-to-padel lesson for up to 12 children
• Courts, rackets and balls included
• Led by Jason Manford
• Photo opportunities and autographs
• Date arranged by mutual agreement
A fun, inspiring experience that reflects Jason’s passion for opening up sport to all young people.
One-Week Stay in a Two-Bedroom Apartment – San Lorenzo Golf Course, Quinta do Lago, Portugal (Sleeps Four)
If you are going to bid on this, please email [email protected] with the dates you would like so we can check and put them on hold from the owner.
2 bed breathtaking lake views - Apartments for Rent in Almancil, Faro, Portugal - Airbnb
Enjoy a full week in a beautifully appointed two-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious San Lorenzo area of Quinta do Lago, one of Portugal’s most desirable destinations. Sleeping up to four guests, the apartment features:
• One double bedroom
• One twin bedroom
• Two bathrooms
• Access to the swimming pool
Your stay also includes:
• Full gym and class membership at The Campus
• One 90-minute padel court booking
• Two spaces on the weekly group padel lesson
The gym and padel benefits have been kindly donated by The Campus, Quinta do Lago.
Availability:
• Valid up until 30th April 2026
• Stay runs Saturday to Saturday
• Easter holiday weeks are included and available
• (Subject to availability upon booking your dates. Anyone seriously interested in bidding is welcome to get in touch regarding preferred dates — these can be held once the first bid is placed.)
Perfect for families, couples, or friends, this week-long escape offers sunshine, relaxation, and the very best of the Algarve. A standout prize that’s guaranteed to attract strong bidding.
Enjoy an unforgettable Boxing Day at Old Trafford with two executive seats for Manchester United vs Newcastle — one of the most in-demand fixtures of the season.
This premium experience includes:
• Two executive match seats in the prestigious Salford Suite
• A pre-match meal served in the suite
• Access to the hospitality lounge before and after the game
• Parking at the stadium, making the day smooth and stress-free
This is the perfect prize for any United fan or anyone who loves top-level Premier League football with the comfort of hospitality. A standout fixture, exceptional seats, great food — and one of the best atmospheres of the season.
A guaranteed crowd-pleaser and a brilliant Boxing Day treat.
Kindly donated by the Gouge Family
Value: £2200+
Enjoy an incredible matchday experience with executive hospitality for 10 guests at Sale Sharks — the perfect prize for rugby fans, families, or a group of friends.
This exceptional package includes:
• Premium matchday hospitality in the exclusive Shark Tank suite
• A three-course meal served before the game
• Pre- and post-match entertainment, including interviews with players and coaches
• Premium seating in the West Stand for the perfect view of all the action
• Parking for three cars, making the day easy and seamless for your group
This is a top-tier experience that combines great rugby, fantastic food, and behind-the-scenes access — an unforgettable day for any rugby supporter.
A truly standout auction prize.
Grab your clubs and get ready for a brilliant day out! This prize gives you and three others the chance to play a four-ball at Prestbury Golf Club — one of Cheshire’s most beautiful and well-loved courses.
What’s included:
• A four-ball round of golf
Expect gorgeous views, perfectly kept fairways, and just the right amount of challenge to keep things exciting.
• Lunch for four
After your round, enjoy a well-earned lunch in the clubhouse — the ideal way to relax, chat through your best shots (and laugh about the worst ones).
It’s the perfect prize for golf lovers or anyone who fancies a fun, memorable day with friends. A guaranteed feel-good experience from start to finish!
Kindly donated by Prestbury Golf Club
Three-Course Meal at San Carlo for Four, Including a Bottle of Champagne
Get ready for a gorgeous night out! This fabulous prize treats four people to a three-course meal at San Carlo, one of the North West’s best-loved restaurants — famous for its buzzing atmosphere, stunning Italian dishes, and impeccable service.
Your experience includes:
• A delicious three-course meal for four
Think fresh seafood, handmade pasta, and classic Italian favourites — all served the San Carlo way.
• A bottle of champagne
Start (or end!) your evening with some sparkle and make the night feel extra special.
It’s the perfect excuse to get dressed up, gather your favourite people, and enjoy a vibrant evening filled with great food, great company, and a little glamour. A guaranteed crowd-pleaser!
San Carlos kindly donated by Marcello Distefano
Nine-Course Tasting Menu Experience for Two at LI~LY by Aiden Byrne, Knutsford
Kindly donated by Aiden & Sarah, Owners of LI~LY
Experience one of Cheshire’s most exquisite dining destinations with this exceptional nine-course tasting menu for two at LI~LY, the acclaimed restaurant owned by Aiden and Sarah in the heart of Knutsford. Known for its refined, modern dishes and beautifully curated flavours, LI~LY has quickly become one of the region’s most talked-about culinary experiences — elegant, intimate, and faultlessly executed.
Lily is included in the Michelin Guide for its exceptional cooking and distinctive dining experience.
This exclusive experience offers:
• A table for two to enjoy LI~LY’s full nine-course tasting menu
• Available Wednesday or Thursday evenings
• Valid for six months from January 2026
• A chance to enjoy LI~LY’s signature combination of creativity, precision and exceptional hospitality
Address: King Street, Knutsford
LI~LY is celebrated for its bold, seasonal dishes, meticulous presentation and warm, understated luxury — the kind of dining that feels special from the moment you walk in. This is a stand-out lot for anyone who loves extraordinary food crafted by a team who care deeply about every detail.
A truly unforgettable evening awaits.
Kindly donated by Louis Manchester
Enjoy an exceptional evening at Louis, one of Manchester’s most elegant and atmospheric restaurants, located at 3 Hardman Square in the heart of Spinningfields. This luxurious dining experience for two promises impeccable service, refined Italian cooking, and a touch of theatrical glamour from the moment you arrive.
This exclusive experience includes:
• Champagne trolley on arrival – begin your evening in style
• 3-course “Little Italy” sharing menu – a curated selection of Louis’ signature dishes
• A bottle of wine chosen personally by the restaurant’s Sommelier
Details
• Expiry Date: 02/12/2026
• Address: 3 Hardman Square, Manchester, M3 3EB
• Opening Times:
Monday–Tuesday: 6pm–late
Wednesday–Thursday: 1pm–late
Friday: 12pm–late
Saturday: 12:30pm–late
Sunday: 1pm–late
This is a fantastic opportunity to secure a standout dining experience at one of Manchester’s most stylish venues — perfect for celebrating a special occasion or gifting an unforgettable night out.
