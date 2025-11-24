The King's Sixth Form Show Silent Auction for The Christie

INTRODUCTION TO PADEL WITH JASON MANFORD – FOR UP TO 12 CHILDREN





Priceless value - this experience doesn't normally exist!





Kindly donated by Jason Manford & The JM Padel Academy





A fantastic chance for up to 12 children to enjoy a private padel session personally led by Jason Manford, founder of the JM Padel Academy. Jason is supporting King’s fundraising for The Christie while driving his mission to make padel accessible to young people across the UK.





About the JM Padel Academy

The academy is a national charity initiative aiming to introduce one million children to padel over the next decade. Working with the LTA, Sport England, councils and clubs, it provides free coaching, equipment and court access—bringing the sport directly into state schools and community venues.





This lot includes:

• Private introduction-to-padel lesson for up to 12 children

• Courts, rackets and balls included

• Led by Jason Manford

• Photo opportunities and autographs

• Date arranged by mutual agreement





A fun, inspiring experience that reflects Jason’s passion for opening up sport to all young people.