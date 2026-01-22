The Kingston and Elmbridge Junior Snorkellers Club

Offered by

The Kingston and Elmbridge Junior Snorkellers Club

About this shop

The Kingston and Elmbridge Junior Snorkellers Club's Instructors Shop

Pool Rash Vest - Black item
Pool Rash Vest - Black
£30

Our Standard Rash Vest for Poolside. Specify Your Rank - Would be nice if everyone got these for the coming year...


XS 34/36" S/M 38/40" L/XL 42/44" 2XL 46/48"

Cap item
Cap item
Cap
£10

Black Cap, No rank mark required/possible


One Size

T Shirt item
T Shirt item
T Shirt
£15.30

Rank Embroidered on Right Breast (not back - they dont do that anymore). Logo on Left Breast as normal


S 36"

M 40"

L 44"

XL 48"

Polo Shirt item
Polo Shirt item
Polo Shirt
£21.60

Rank Embroidered on Right Breast (not back - they dont do that anymore). Logo on Left Breast as normal

Hoodie - Black item
Hoodie - Black item
Hoodie - Black
£34

Rank Embroidered on Right Breast (not back - they dont do that anymore). Logo on Left Breast as normal

S 36"

M 40"

L 44"

XL 48"

Limited Edition Patch item
Limited Edition Patch
£6.50

Embroidered Patch with Clubs 60th Logo. Iron On backing but can also be sewed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!