The Kingston and Elmbridge Junior Snorkellers Club's Instructors Shop

About this shop
Our Standard Rash Vest for Poolside. Specify Your Rank - Would be nice if everyone got these for the coming year...
XS 34/36" S/M 38/40" L/XL 42/44" 2XL 46/48"
Black Cap, No rank mark required/possible
One Size
Rank Embroidered on Right Breast (not back - they dont do that anymore). Logo on Left Breast as normal
S 36"
M 40"
L 44"
XL 48"
Rank Embroidered on Right Breast (not back - they dont do that anymore). Logo on Left Breast as normal
Rank Embroidered on Right Breast (not back - they dont do that anymore). Logo on Left Breast as normal
S 36"
M 40"
L 44"
XL 48"
Embroidered Patch with Clubs 60th Logo. Iron On backing but can also be sewed.
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