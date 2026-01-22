The Kingston and Elmbridge Junior Snorkellers Club's Shop

About this shop
Grey
100% Cotton Twill
5 panel. Stitched ventilation eyelets.
Pre-curved peak.
Rip-Strip™ size adjuster.
Please note this item is sponge clean only.
Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick
One Size Only
100% Cotton Preshrunk Jersey
Weight: White 170gsm / Colours 185gsm
Natural colourway is unfinished and will contain natural cotton flecks within the fabric
Seamless twin needle collar
Taped neck and shoulders, twin needle sleeve and bottom hems
Quarter turned to eliminate center crease
Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick
See shop description for size chart.
Fabric: 100% Combed ringspun cotton. RS Sports Grey 90% Combed ringspun cotton, 10% Polyester
Weight: White 211gsm, Colours 220gsm
Combed Ringspun cotton double piqué knit. Side seamed with side vents.
Contoured welt collar and cuffs.
Heat transfer label.
Rolled forward topstitched shoulder.
Clean finished placket with reinforced bottom box.
3 colour-matched buttons.
Twin needle bottom hem.
Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified.
See shop description for size chart.
Fabric: 80% Cotton 20% Polyester, Full zip hoodie, Twin needle stitching detail
Weight: 280 GSM
Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick
See shop description for size chart
100% Cotton Preshrunk Jersey
Weight: White 170gsm / Colours 185gsm
Natural colourway is unfinished and will contain natural cotton flecks within the fabric
Seamless twin needle collar
Taped neck and shoulders, twin needle sleeve and bottom hems
Quarter turned to eliminate center crease
Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick
See shop description for size chart
Fabric: 80% Cotton 20% Polyester, Full zip hoodie, Twin needle stitching detail
Weight: 280 GSM
Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick
See shop description for size chart
Embroidered Patch with Clubs 60th Logo. Iron On backing but can also be sewed.
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