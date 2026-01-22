The Kingston and Elmbridge Junior Snorkellers Club

Offered by

The Kingston and Elmbridge Junior Snorkellers Club

About this shop

The Kingston and Elmbridge Junior Snorkellers Club's Shop

5 Panel Cap item
5 Panel Cap item
5 Panel Cap item
5 Panel Cap
£12.90

Grey
100% Cotton Twill

5 panel. Stitched ventilation eyelets.

Pre-curved peak.

Rip-Strip™ size adjuster.

Please note this item is sponge clean only. 


Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick


One Size Only

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Adult T Shirt item
Adult T Shirt item
Adult T Shirt item
Adult T Shirt
£15.75

100% Cotton Preshrunk Jersey

Weight: White 170gsm / Colours 185gsm


Natural colourway is unfinished and will contain natural cotton flecks within the fabric

Seamless twin needle collar

Taped neck and shoulders, twin needle sleeve and bottom hems

Quarter turned to eliminate center crease


Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick


See shop description for size chart.

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Adult Polo Shirt item
Adult Polo Shirt item
Adult Polo Shirt item
Adult Polo Shirt
£24.90

Fabric: 100% Combed ringspun cotton. RS Sports Grey 90% Combed ringspun cotton, 10% Polyester 

Weight: White 211gsm, Colours 220gsm 


Combed Ringspun cotton double piqué knit. Side seamed with side vents.

Contoured welt collar and cuffs.

Heat transfer label.

Rolled forward topstitched shoulder.

Clean finished placket with reinforced bottom box.

3 colour-matched buttons.

Twin needle bottom hem.

Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified. 


See shop description for size chart.

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Adult Zipped Hoodie item
Adult Zipped Hoodie item
Adult Zipped Hoodie item
Adult Zipped Hoodie
£35

Fabric: 80% Cotton 20% Polyester, Full zip hoodie, Twin needle stitching detail

Weight: 280 GSM


Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick


See shop description for size chart

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Kids T Shirt item
Kids T Shirt item
Kids T Shirt item
Kids T Shirt
£13.80

100% Cotton Preshrunk Jersey

Weight: White 170gsm / Colours 185gsm


Natural colourway is unfinished and will contain natural cotton flecks within the fabric

Seamless twin needle collar

Taped neck and shoulders, twin needle sleeve and bottom hems

Quarter turned to eliminate center crease


Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick


See shop description for size chart

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Kids Zipped Hoodie item
Kids Zipped Hoodie item
Kids Zipped Hoodie item
Kids Zipped Hoodie
£28.90

Fabric: 80% Cotton 20% Polyester, Full zip hoodie, Twin needle stitching detail

Weight: 280 GSM


Black is ONLY as an illustrated example not a colour to pick


See shop description for size chart

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Limited Edition Patch item
Limited Edition Patch
£7.50

Embroidered Patch with Clubs 60th Logo. Iron On backing but can also be sewed.

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