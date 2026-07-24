The Life Project – Guiding Young Hearts Through the Sirah of the Prophet ﷺ

✨Special Event Invitation: The House of Zahra UK Book Tour✨

As-salāmu ʿalaykum wa-raḥmatu-llāhi wa-barakātuh!

Al Ansaar is delighted to invite you to a unique afternoon seminar and evening Mawlid with Ustadah Zainab (daughter of Al-Habib Umar bin Hafiz)! 🌸

Join us as we explore timeless guidance for nurturing young hearts through the life, character, and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, based on Ustadah Zainab's new book, The Life Project.

⏰ Schedule for the Day

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Book Seminar with Ustadah Zainab

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Break & Prayer (Refreshments will be provided)

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Mawlid Gathering (Welcoming the month of Rabi' al-Awwal with praise & remembrance)

We look forward to welcoming parents, teachers, and educators for an inspiring day! 🤲✨