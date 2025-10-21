THE LITTLE KINDNESS FOUNDATION CIC

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THE LITTLE KINDNESS FOUNDATION CIC

About the memberships

THE LITTLE KINDNESS FOUNDATION CIC's Memberships

Bronze Membership
£7

Renews monthly

Become a Wāqif Today

Become a Wāqif today and establish an ongoing Ṣadaqah Jāriyah—a source of continuous reward, by the will of Allah ﷻ, for years to come.

Your contribution supports the LKF CIC UK Waqf Fund, helping to deliver emergency aid to vulnerable communities worldwide.


Your donation upholds our 100% donation policy, ensuring that every contribution reaches those in urgent need.


As a Wāqif, you will:

  • Contribute to sustainable, life-changing humanitarian projects
  • Support emergency relief efforts across the globe
  • Receive the LKF Annual News Bulletin via email, keeping you informed of your impact

Give consistently. Restore dignity. Reap lasting reward.

Silver Membership
£12.50

Renews monthly

Silver Membership automatically qualifies you for a

Water Hand Pump after one year.*


Why wait until next Ramadan? Automate your ZakatSadaqahLillah, and Riba contributions today (Riba funds are allocated to our Youth Education Programme).


*One year from the date of your initial donation.

Gold Membership
£30

Renews monthly

Gold Membership automatically qualifies you for:

  • 1 Water Hand Pumps after one year.*
  • Sponsor a farmer in Uganda (immediate)


Why wait until next Ramadan? Automate your Zakat, Sadaqah, Lillah, and Riba contributions today (Riba funds are allocated to our Youth Education Programme).


*Water Hand Pump installation after one year from the date of your initial donation.

Platinum Membership
£50

Renews monthly

Platinum Membership automatically qualifies you for:

  • 2 Water Hand Pumps after one year.*
  • Sponsor an Orphan (Where most needed - immediate)

Why wait until next Ramadan? Automate your ZakatSadaqah, Lillah, and Riba contributions today (Riba funds are allocated to our Youth Education Programme).


*Water Hand Pump installation after one year from the date of your initial donation.

Waqif Freestyle
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Automate your Zakat, Sadaqah, Lillah, and Riba (we accept Riba for our Youth Education Programme).


No amount is too small for those in emergency need. We welcome all donations.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!