THE LITTLE KINDNESS FOUNDATION CIC's Memberships

Become a Wāqif Today

Become a Wāqif today and establish an ongoing Ṣadaqah Jāriyah—a source of continuous reward, by the will of Allah ﷻ, for years to come.

Your contribution supports the LKF CIC UK Waqf Fund, helping to deliver emergency aid to vulnerable communities worldwide.





Your donation upholds our 100% donation policy, ensuring that every contribution reaches those in urgent need.





As a Wāqif, you will:

Contribute to sustainable, life-changing humanitarian projects

Support emergency relief efforts across the globe

Receive the LKF Annual News Bulletin via email, keeping you informed of your impact