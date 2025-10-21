THE LITTLE KINDNESS FOUNDATION CIC's Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Become a Wāqif Today
Become a Wāqif today and establish an ongoing Ṣadaqah Jāriyah—a source of continuous reward, by the will of Allah ﷻ, for years to come.
Your contribution supports the LKF CIC UK Waqf Fund, helping to deliver emergency aid to vulnerable communities worldwide.
Your donation upholds our 100% donation policy, ensuring that every contribution reaches those in urgent need.
As a Wāqif, you will:
Give consistently. Restore dignity. Reap lasting reward.
Renews monthly
Silver Membership automatically qualifies you for a
Water Hand Pump after one year.*
Why wait until next Ramadan? Automate your Zakat, Sadaqah, Lillah, and Riba contributions today (Riba funds are allocated to our Youth Education Programme).
*One year from the date of your initial donation.
Renews monthly
Gold Membership automatically qualifies you for:
Why wait until next Ramadan? Automate your Zakat, Sadaqah, Lillah, and Riba contributions today (Riba funds are allocated to our Youth Education Programme).
*Water Hand Pump installation after one year from the date of your initial donation.
Renews monthly
Platinum Membership automatically qualifies you for:
Why wait until next Ramadan? Automate your Zakat, Sadaqah, Lillah, and Riba contributions today (Riba funds are allocated to our Youth Education Programme).
*Water Hand Pump installation after one year from the date of your initial donation.
Renews monthly
Automate your Zakat, Sadaqah, Lillah, and Riba (we accept Riba for our Youth Education Programme).
No amount is too small for those in emergency need. We welcome all donations.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!