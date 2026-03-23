The More Than Board Games Day!

About this event
2:30pm Start
Recommended for ages 8+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer
3:00pm Start - Approx 60-120 minutes
Recommended for ages 14+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer
3:30pm Start
Recommended for ages 10+. 1 Entry per person.
We'll teach you how to play, facilitate a group game and the overall winner gets to take home a brand new copy of Herd Mentality Mini!
*minimum 6 players needed, if less than 6 entries are purchased we will refund the entrance price
4pm Start
Recommended for ages 8+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer
4:45pm Start
Recommended for ages 12+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer
5:30pm Start
Recommended for ages 8+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer
6pm - 8pm Ages 18+ only
7pm Start
Recomended for ages 8+
Facilitated by a More Than Board Games Volunteer
Hire a table in our Quiet Room. Seats for up to 6.
Suitable for RPG's, campaign games, or groups that want to guarantee their gaming space.
Hire a table in our Quiet Room. Seats for up to 6.
Suitable for RPG's, campaign games, or groups that want to guarantee their gaming space.
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