More Than Board Games Community Interest Company

Hosted by

More Than Board Games Community Interest Company

About this event

The More Than Board Games Day!

48 Sandringham Dr

Houghton Regis, Dunstable LU5 5UP, UK

Learn To Play: Pandemic Europe item
Learn To Play: Pandemic Europe
Free

2:30pm Start

Recommended for ages 8+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer


Learn To Play: Marvel Champions item
Learn To Play: Marvel Champions
Free

3:00pm Start - Approx 60-120 minutes
Recommended for ages 14+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer

Learn, Play, Win! - Herd Mentality item
Learn, Play, Win! - Herd Mentality
£1

3:30pm Start

Recommended for ages 10+. 1 Entry per person.
We'll teach you how to play, facilitate a group game and the overall winner gets to take home a brand new copy of Herd Mentality Mini!
*minimum 6 players needed, if less than 6 entries are purchased we will refund the entrance price

Learn To Play: Festival item
Learn To Play: Festival
Free

4pm Start

Recommended for ages 8+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer

Learn To Play: Dungeons, Dice & Danger item
Learn To Play: Dungeons, Dice & Danger
Free

4:45pm Start

Recommended for ages 12+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer


Learn To Play: Tulikko item
Learn To Play: Tulikko
Free

5:30pm Start

Recommended for ages 8+
Run by a More Than Board Games Volunteer

Blood On The Clocktower item
Blood On The Clocktower
£3

6pm - 8pm Ages 18+ only

Learn To Play: Bärenpark item
Learn To Play: Bärenpark
Free

7pm Start

Recomended for ages 8+
Facilitated by a More Than Board Games Volunteer

RPG/Games Table 2pm-4pm item
RPG/Games Table 2pm-4pm
£6

Hire a table in our Quiet Room. Seats for up to 6.
Suitable for RPG's, campaign games, or groups that want to guarantee their gaming space.

RPG/Games Table 4pm-6pm item
RPG/Games Table 4pm-6pm
£6

Hire a table in our Quiet Room. Seats for up to 6.
Suitable for RPG's, campaign games, or groups that want to guarantee their gaming space.

Donation to More Than Board Games item
Donation to More Than Board Games
Pay what you can

Help keep our not-for-profit games library and gaming events running!

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