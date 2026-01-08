The National Community Law Project CIC's Memberships

For those who want to support access to justice and stay informed, our Community Supporter Membership offers a meaningful way to stand with individuals and communities who need legal support most.





What you receive:

Monthly legal updates and community news

Early access to free workshops and events

Impact updates showing how your support is helping others

Your impact:

Your membership helps fund free legal education, community outreach, and vital access-to-justice initiatives ensuring legal knowledge and support reach those who might otherwise go without.





Support justice. Stay informed. Strengthen your community.





Please note, additional costs may apply if further work is required.