The National Community Law Project CIC

Offered by

The National Community Law Project CIC

About the memberships

The National Community Law Project CIC's Memberships

Community Support Membership
£5

Renews monthly

For those who want to support access to justice and stay informed, our Community Supporter Membership offers a meaningful way to stand with individuals and communities who need legal support most.


What you receive:

  • Monthly legal updates and community news
  • Early access to free workshops and events
  • Impact updates showing how your support is helping others

Your impact:
Your membership helps fund free legal education, community outreach, and vital access-to-justice initiatives ensuring legal knowledge and support reach those who might otherwise go without.


Support justice. Stay informed. Strengthen your community.


Please note, additional costs may apply if further work is required.

Legal Literacy Membership
£30

Renews monthly

For individuals who want to build confidence in understanding the law and navigating everyday legal issues.


What you receive:

  • Access to plain-English legal guides and educational resources
  • Monthly legal updates explaining changes that may affect you
  • Invitations to online legal education workshops and Q&A sessions
  • Community Supporter benefits included

Your impact:
Supports community legal education and empowers individuals with the knowledge needed to recognise issues early and take informed action.


Please note, additional costs may apply if further work is required.

Guided Support Membership
£50

Renews monthly

For individuals needing regular guidance and reassurance.


What you receive:

  • Up to 2 hours of support per month to be spent on your legal needs
    (documentation, correspondence, preparation, or consultation review)
  • Priority email support
  • Access to workshops and legal resources

Your impact:
Helps prevent legal issues from escalating through early intervention via documentation or consultation review.


Please note, additional costs may apply if further work is required.

Ongoing Support Membership
£100

Renews monthly

For those facing ongoing or complex legal situations.


What you receive:

  • Up to 5 hours of support per month to be spent on legal needs; (documentation, correspondence, legal research, or consultation review)
  • Priority scheduling and responses
  • All Guided Support Member benefits


Your impact:

Funds supervised legal support and sustained community assistance through documentation or consultation review.


Please note, additional costs may apply if further work is required.

Add a donation for The National Community Law Project CIC

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!