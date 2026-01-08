The National Community Law Project CIC's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
For those who want to support access to justice and stay informed, our Community Supporter Membership offers a meaningful way to stand with individuals and communities who need legal support most.
What you receive:
Your impact:
Your membership helps fund free legal education, community outreach, and vital access-to-justice initiatives ensuring legal knowledge and support reach those who might otherwise go without.
Support justice. Stay informed. Strengthen your community.
Please note, additional costs may apply if further work is required.
Renews monthly
For individuals who want to build confidence in understanding the law and navigating everyday legal issues.
What you receive:
Your impact:
Supports community legal education and empowers individuals with the knowledge needed to recognise issues early and take informed action.
Please note, additional costs may apply if further work is required.
Renews monthly
For individuals needing regular guidance and reassurance.
What you receive:
Your impact:
Helps prevent legal issues from escalating through early intervention via documentation or consultation review.
Please note, additional costs may apply if further work is required.
Renews monthly
For those facing ongoing or complex legal situations.
What you receive:
Your impact:
Funds supervised legal support and sustained community assistance through documentation or consultation review.
Please note, additional costs may apply if further work is required.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!