THE NEST FOUR BALL CLASSIC

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About this event
An opportunity to enjoy the Golf Ball Classic and the evening meal and entertainment for your team of 4 at an early bird price of £300
An opportunity to enjoy the Golf Ball Classic and the evening meal and entertainment
An opportunity for non golfing players to enjoy the Golf Ball Classic and the evening meal and entertainment.
An opportunity to enjoy the Golf Ball Classic and the evening meal and entertainment for your team of 4
If you can’t make our event but would like to donate to our cause 🩵
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