THE NEST COVENTRY CIC

Hosted by

THE NEST COVENTRY CIC

About this event

THE NEST FOUR BALL CLASSIC

The Club House

Coventry Rd, Stoneleigh, Coventry CV8 3DR, UK

EARLY BIRD OFFER FOR TEAM OF 4
£300
Available until Jun 10
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

An opportunity to enjoy the Golf Ball Classic and the evening meal and entertainment for your team of 4 at an early bird price of £300

Single Ticket
£90

An opportunity to enjoy the Golf Ball Classic and the evening meal and entertainment

Evening Meal and Entertainment Ticket ONLY
£50

An opportunity for non golfing players to enjoy the Golf Ball Classic and the evening meal and entertainment.

TEAM OF 4
£360
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

An opportunity to enjoy the Golf Ball Classic and the evening meal and entertainment for your team of 4

DONATION ONLY
Pay what you can

If you can’t make our event but would like to donate to our cause 🩵

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!