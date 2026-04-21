THE PAJFC TROPHY DAY RAFFLE 2026

1st Prize: £150

2nd Prize: £100

3rd Prize: £50

And many more prizes, e.g. afternoon tea at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate, Live for Today Discovery Golf at Ripley Castle for a family of 4, 1 week family pass for David Lloyd Leaisure Club, Harrogate Town Matchday family ticket, PT session with Toros Fitness, 4 x £10 voucher for The Saints Coffee Shop in Harrogate, Luxury food hampers, high quality wine hampers and many more high quality prizes to be won!