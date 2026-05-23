The Paul Alan Project Summer fundraising auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated and signed by our own Ginger Iniesta, Harrison Reed to directly support the work of The Paul Alan Project, these boots will be a great addition to a collection or for someone who wants to play like an absolute baller who has size 7 feet!
If the winner is not in attendance at the golf day, postage can be arranged for this item.
Starting bid
A signed Tom Cairney 2025/26 season Fulham FC shirt - this is an absolute treasure, from one of our greatest, most loyal players and a true gentleman. Donated by Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney to directly support the work of The Paul Alan Project.
If the winner is not in attendance at the golf day, postage can be arranged for this item.
Starting bid
If the winner is not in attendance at the golf day, a voucher can be emailed.
Starting bid
With quick and true greens built to USGA standard and exceptional drainage, Royal Ascot remains open for competitive golf throughout the year with only snow, thunderstorms or severe fog ever preventing play.
The course has been designed in an area of established Oak, Ash, Beech, Birch and Larch trees; ponds, brooks and a protected environmental area with Buzzards hovering overhead and Roe and Muntjac deer hiding in the copses – Royal Ascot truly is an aesthetically stunning course and an excellent test for golfers of all standards.
** PLEASE VISIT THE GOLF CLUB'S WEBSITE TO VIEW COURSE RULES AND STANDARDS BEFORE BIDDING **
If the winner is not in attendance at the golf day, a voucher can be emailed.
Starting bid
Hennerton’s signature hole remains the 16th, a challenging Par 3 spanning 183 yards and crossing a sharp valley. From the green, golfers are treated to spectacular views of the surrounding countryside, stretching over the Berkshire Downs from Reading towards Henley.
** PLEASE VISIT THE GOLF CLUB'S WEBSITE TO VIEW COURSE RULES AND STANDARDS BEFORE BIDDING **
If the winner is not in attendance at the golf day, a voucher can be emailed.
Starting bid
Grab 7 of your mates and have a great day out, helping to save lives at the same time!
Set in the heart of the Chiltern Hills, Mapledurham’s par 69, 5,713-yard course combines rolling fairways, mature trees and challenging greens. With practice nets and chipping and putting greens, it’s a course that encourages confidence and rewards a steady hand.
** PLEASE VISIT THE GOLF CLUB'S WEBSITE TO VIEW COURSE RULES AND STANDARDS BEFORE BIDDING **
If the winner is not in attendance at the golf day, a voucher can be emailed.
Starting bid
Wokefield Estate Golf Club is a 6,996-yard, par 72 championship golf course that is designed to US PGA standards and one of the leading golf clubs in Berkshire.
Seasoned professional or first-time golfer; this thoughtfully designed, Reading golf course features elevated tees, streams, lakes and bunkers to test your skill.
** PLEASE VISIT THE GOLF CLUB'S WEBSITE TO VIEW COURSE RULES AND STANDARDS BEFORE BIDDING **
If the winner is not in attendance at the golf day, a voucher can be emailed.
Starting bid
On a former deer park with panoramic views across the Severn Estuary, the two courses challenge the experienced golfer as well as beginners. Enjoy the benefits of modern construction methods too and USGA specification greens, tees & approaches as well as a fully automated irrigation system.
** PLEASE VISIT THE GOLF CLUB'S WEBSITE TO VIEW COURSE RULES AND STANDARDS BEFORE BIDDING **
If the winner is not in attendance at the golf day, a voucher can be emailed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!