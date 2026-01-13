The Plastic Free Gathering

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The Plastic Free Gathering

About this event

The Plastic Free Gathering 2026

Watershed

1 Canon's Rd, Bristol BS1 5TX, UK

In-person ticket
£55

All day ticket, with lunch and refreshments included

In-person concessions ticket
£35

Charity workers, community groups, low income, unemployed, retired, students.

All day ticket, with lunch and refreshments included

Online ticket
£20

Stream the event on Zoom (main room only). You'll be sent a link a week before the event

Catch up ticket
£10

Can't make it on the day? Purchase a Catch Up ticket and we'll send you the link to view the main room stream after the event

Add a donation for The Plastic Free Gathering

£

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