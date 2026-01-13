The Plastic Free Gathering 2026

About this event
1 Canon's Rd, Bristol BS1 5TX, UK
All day ticket, with lunch and refreshments included
Charity workers, community groups, low income, unemployed, retired, students.
All day ticket, with lunch and refreshments included
Stream the event on Zoom (main room only). You'll be sent a link a week before the event
Can't make it on the day? Purchase a Catch Up ticket and we'll send you the link to view the main room stream after the event
£
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