Friends of Monksmead Parents Association

Offered by

Friends of Monksmead Parents Association

About this shop

The Portrait Studio

Family Portrait - Digital Copy only item
Family Portrait - Digital Copy only
£3

Digital copy only will be emailed to provided address. Up to 5 persons can be added to the photo. This is an example of the finished item and can be amended to reflect the persons in the image (women, children, men, entire family etc.)

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Family Portrait - A4 Print item
Family Portrait - A4 Print
£5

A4 size Printed portrait. Up to 5 persons can be added to the photo.

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Family Portrait item
Family Portrait
£8

Framed A4 size family portrait print. Up to 5 persons can be added to the photo (frame colour may vary).

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Team Portrait - Digital Only item
Team Portrait - Digital Only
£4

This digital team print will be emailed to you.

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Team Portrait - A4 Print item
Team Portrait - A4 Print
£6

Family Team portrait. A4 printed.

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Team Portrait - A4 Framed item
Team Portrait - A4 Framed
£10

Framed A4 Team portrait. (Frame colours may vary).

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