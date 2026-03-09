The Purple Party Silent Auction in aid of The Purple Elephant Project

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A 1 hour consultation for any legal service you may need (e.g. wills, power of attorney, conveyancing etc.)
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Delicious selection of luxury chocolates from Lindt presented in a lovely basket - perfect timing for Easter!
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£100 to spend on fine Indian cuisine at the amazing Delhi Social restaurant in Twickenham
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Bar Concept Class for 2 - the courses are suitable for all ages and levels - from complete beginners to those familiar with the Barre workout - no ballet experience required!
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Expert Massage in London. A 60 min massage at a Spa and Massage (locations throughout London area - Richmond, Chiswick and more)
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Visit the iconic home of England Rugby, taking you pitch side, the Royal Box and the changing room.
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Enjoy a back and neck massage (25mins) at the lovely Amida Spa at David Lloyd Hampton.
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Fabulous Ottolenghi book hand signed by Yotam Ottolenghi.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!