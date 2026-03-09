Hosted by

The Purple Elephant Project

About this event

The Purple Party Silent Auction in aid of The Purple Elephant Project

Pick-up location

65 Richmond Rd, Twickenham TW1 3AW, UK

Baron Grey Solicitors 1 hour Consult item
Baron Grey Solicitors 1 hour Consult
£25

Starting bid

A 1 hour consultation for any legal service you may need (e.g. wills, power of attorney, conveyancing etc.)

Lindt Chocolate Basket item
Lindt Chocolate Basket
£20

Starting bid

Delicious selection of luxury chocolates from Lindt presented in a lovely basket - perfect timing for Easter!

Delhi Social £100 Voucher item
Delhi Social £100 Voucher
£25

Starting bid

£100 to spend on fine Indian cuisine at the amazing Delhi Social restaurant in Twickenham

BarrElla Class for 2 item
BarrElla Class for 2
£12

Starting bid

Bar Concept Class for 2 - the courses are suitable for all ages and levels - from complete beginners to those familiar with the Barre workout - no ballet experience required!

60 min massage at Spa and Massage item
60 min massage at Spa and Massage
£25

Starting bid

Expert Massage in London. A 60 min massage at a Spa and Massage (locations throughout London area - Richmond, Chiswick and more)

Allianz Twickenham Stadium Tour for 2 item
Allianz Twickenham Stadium Tour for 2
£20

Starting bid

Visit the iconic home of England Rugby, taking you pitch side, the Royal Box and the changing room.

Amida Spa 25 min Back & Neck Massage Voucher item
Amida Spa 25 min Back & Neck Massage Voucher
£15

Starting bid

Enjoy a back and neck massage (25mins) at the lovely Amida Spa at David Lloyd Hampton.

Ottolenghi Voucher item
Ottolenghi Voucher
£8

Starting bid

Fabulous Ottolenghi book hand signed by Yotam Ottolenghi.

Ethos Spa Treatment item
Ethos Spa Treatment
£20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!