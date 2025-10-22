The Rajasthani Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
This resplendent attire, featuring a luxurious skirt, blouse, and dupatta, thrives in its elegance and sophistication. Perfect for grandeur occasions, its rich grey tone adds a layer of mesmerizing charm that promises to turn heads. Dress to impress with this magnificent lehenga.
Colour: Peacock Blue
Design Type: Hand Embroidery, Zari
Items Included: Skirt , Blouse , Dupatta
Wash Care: Dry Clean Only
Size- Fit to any size
Disclaimer Text: Product color may slightly vary due to photographic lighting sources or your monitor/screen settings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!