The RORA Project Shop

TRPCG Day Visit Ticket – The RORA Project Community Garden 🌱 Enjoy a Day at The RORA Project Community Garden (TRPCG) 🌱 Join us for a welcoming and relaxing day where wellbeing, nature, and community come together. What's Included ✅ Full access to TRPCG during your visit ✅ Complimentary refreshments throughout the session ✅ Homemade soup and a bread roll for lunch ✅ Wellbeing support in a safe and inclusive environment ✅ Access to outdoor spaces, activities, and community facilities ✅ Onsite toys and play equipment for children Ticket Price £2.50 per person (Adults and Children) Session Time Ticket valid from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Booking Information Once your ticket has been purchased, a member of The RORA Project team will be in touch to arrange a suitable date for your visit. Whether you're looking to improve your wellbeing, spend quality time with family, meet new people, or simply enjoy being outdoors, The RORA Project offers a friendly and supportive space for everyone. Refreshments, lunch, wellbeing support, and access to children's toys are all included in the ticket price. 💚 We look forward to welcoming you to The RORA Project Community Garden. 💚