The RORA Project Shop

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TRPCG Day Visit Ticket – The RORA Project Community Garden 🌱 Enjoy a Day at The RORA Project Community Garden (TRPCG) 🌱 Join us for a welcoming and relaxing day where wellbeing, nature, and community come together. What's Included ✅ Full access to TRPCG during your visit ✅ Complimentary refreshments throughout the session ✅ Homemade soup and a bread roll for lunch ✅ Wellbeing support in a safe and inclusive environment ✅ Access to outdoor spaces, activities, and community facilities ✅ Onsite toys and play equipment for children Ticket Price £2.50 per person (Adults and Children) Session Time Ticket valid from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Booking Information Once your ticket has been purchased, a member of The RORA Project team will be in touch to arrange a suitable date for your visit. Whether you're looking to improve your wellbeing, spend quality time with family, meet new people, or simply enjoy being outdoors, The RORA Project offers a friendly and supportive space for everyone. Refreshments, lunch, wellbeing support, and access to children's toys are all included in the ticket price. 💚 We look forward to welcoming you to The RORA Project Community Garden. 💚
Hand picked dried and packed from our community garden we have a pack of 50 large res bell pepper seed packet availiable to buy so you can grow your own at home. Eating better, supporting the environment, mental wellbeing support and much more. All proceeds support TRPuk objectives. IMPORTANT. ALL ORDERS OF SEEDS AND PLANTS ARE TO BE COLLECTED FROM TRPCG. please see pur website for full contact details and address. Thank you for your support
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