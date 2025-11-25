Hosted by

The Russell School PTA

The Russell School Winter Fair Silent Auction

£100 John Lewis voucher
£10

Starting bid

Voucher to be used in store or online.

£100 Voucher for The Dysart Petersham
£28

Starting bid

A Michelin star awarded restaurant in Petersham. Situated in an Arts and Crafts building with large windows, wood burner and rustic tables.

Domaine Vincent and Sophie Morey's Chassagne-Montrachet item
Domaine Vincent and Sophie Morey's Chassagne-Montrachet
£10

Starting bid

A white Burgundy from a high-altitude vineyard with clay and limestone soils. It is known for its plush, mineral-driven style, with notes of orchard fruit.


Estimated Retail Value: £50


Osprey London Miami Leather Crossbody Bag
£20

Starting bid

Effortlessly stylish and ideal for everyday wear, the Miami Leather Crossbody Bag from OSPREY LONDON is beautifully handcrafted in premium pebble-grain leather. Its sleek silhouette and minimalist design make it the perfect accessory to elevate your daily look. Featuring an adjustable nylon webbing strap adorned with the iconic OSPREY LONDON logo and polished metal slider, this versatile bag ensures comfort and practicality without compromising on elegance. Finished luxuriously with their signature English Rose lining, the Miami Crossbody blends functionality with understated sophistication, becoming your new favourite go-to accessory.


Dimensions: H 24.5cm x W 23cm x D 3.5cm
Strap Length: 81.5-128cm excluding dog clips


Estimated Retail Value: £125

Babyliss Hair Waver
£10

Starting bid

Simplify your styling with the BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hair Waver, featuring a triple-barrel design and up to 40 minutes of cordless use for effortless, flowing waves. Equipped with Micro Heating Matrix and ultra-smooth ceramic barrels with independent temperature control, it delivers smooth, long-lasting curls. Includes a travel case, heat mat, and glove, perfect for glamorous events or stylish on-the-go looks.


Estimated Retail Value: £180

Off White Makeup Mirror
£10

Starting bid

The Off-White Make-up Mirror offers a practical addition to your daily beauty routine. This unisex mirror provides clear reflection while featuring the distinctive Off-White styling.


Estimated Retail Value: £210

Off White Beauty Cracker Set
£15

Starting bid

50ml Unisex EDP worth £100 (includes free 10x 1.2m testers).


Estimated Retail Value: £100

Aoslen Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
£25

Starting bid

In ear wireless earbuds with soft silicone tips that seal gently in your ears to help block outside noise and keep music focused.


Estimated Retail Value: £160

Axel Scheffler Sketch - The Little Girl from The Baddies
£5

Starting bid

Sketch from the incredibly talented illustrator Axel Scheffler, the artist behind The Gruffalo and Room on The Broom.

This signed and dedicated drawing features The Little Girl from The Baddies.

Axel Scheffler Sketch - Characters from The Baddies
£5

Starting bid

Sketch from the incredibly talented illustrator Axel Scheffler, the artist behind The Gruffalo and Room on The Broom.

This signed and dedicated drawing features 3 characters from The Baddies.

Axel Scheffler Sketch - Old Lady (A Squash and a Squeeze)
£5

Starting bid

Sketch from the incredibly talented illustrator Axel Scheffler, the artist behind The Gruffalo and Room on The Broom.

This signed and dedicated drawing features the Little Old Lady from A Squash and a Squeeze.

Remington shine therapy hair straightener
£20

Starting bid

The Remington Shine Therapy S8500 hair straightener uses advanced ceramic plates infused with Moroccan argan oil and Vitamin E to create shiny, smooth hair. It features floating plates for even pressure.


Estimated Retail Value: £79

Garden Design Consultation
£20

Starting bid

Beaufort and Rampton Landscapes brings together the core skills and experience of Tom Beaufort-Lloyd and Catherine Rampton to provide excellence across our services.We work closely together and with our highly skilled team at each stage of the process to produce gardens that meet our exacting standards. We have a rigorous commitment to delivering a high-quality finish on all our gardens, however big or small.


The garden design consultation offers an in-person meeting, together with a follow note with simple recommendations on how to improve your garden.


Estimated Retail Price: £160

Dotn Portable Bluetooth Speaker
£15

Starting bid

Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5.4 Speaker Wireless with 4 RGB Lights, TWS Pairing, Built-in Mic, IP7 Waterproof Outdoor Speaker.


Estimated Retail Value: £129.99

Plates x Anthony Burrill Print
£35

Starting bid

‘PERSISTENCE IS FRUITFUL, always an inspirational piece of work for Kirk Haworth, has been re-designed by Anthony Burrill and Plates. Beautifully screen printed from traditional letterpress techniques onto paper made of seaweed by-products, each inspirational print is checked and signed in pencil by both Anthony and Kirk. The texture of the paper highlights the craftsmanship involved, making each print a unique piece of art.

French Connection Connection Premium Smart Watch
£30

Starting bid

French Connection =Bluetooth Connect Calling !! This series supports Health Monitoring! Oxygen Monitoring, ECG Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring & Blood Pressure Monitoring. It also features a Scientific Pedometer, Bluetooth 5.1, Call & Message Reminder, Anti-lost, Pre-set watch faces, Timer, Stopwatch, Sedentary Reminder, Long Battery Life, Calculator, Exercise goal setting, Fitness information sharing and many more.


Estimated Retail Value: £145

Nc'Nean Organic Single Malt Scotch Whisky
£10

Starting bid

Elegant and fruity, this whisky is easy-going and delicious however you drink it, with flavours of citrus, peach, apricot and spice. We find we can taste lemon posset, peach & apricot and spiced rye bread.


On the nose, we’re immediately greeted by a buttery richness, with notes of honey cake, blackberry jam, dried ginger, and candied orange. Underneath; sweet roots (liquorice, angelica, etc…) and a homely bready character. With a little time, fresh Thai basil and mint add levity and bright contrast.


Estimated retail value: £40

Zppsnfit Smart Watch
£10

Starting bid

1.43’’ AMOLED Smart Watch (Answer/Make Call), Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate/Sleep Monitor, IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker, Pedometer for Android iOS.


Estimated Retail Value: £149.99

Le Marrede Chardonnay
£5

Starting bid

A white wine from the Puglia region of Italy.


Estimated Retail Value: £15

Handmade Crochet Bee
£5

Starting bid

This crochet bumble bee made from fuzzy yarn has been handcrafted by 11 year old self-taught Isla.

Handmade Crochet Bee
£5

Starting bid

This crochet bumble bee made from fuzzy yarn has been handcrafted by 11 year old self-taught Isla.

Esthe Signature Facial worth £105
£35

Starting bid

Medik8 facials use exclusive products alongside an incredibly luxurious, sensorial experience. Expect glowing, rejuvenated skin, with absolutely no downtime - it's the perfect pre-party prep or big event skin saver.

£150 Gift Voucher for Koyo Discovery Package
£30

Starting bid

 Koyo Wellness in Richmond offers science-backed wellness treatments. The studio provides services to help with physical, mental, and emotional well-being.


Your Discovery Package will include one of each of the following treatments, to be used within 1 month of your first session:

  • Wholebody Cryotherapy: Uses low temperatures to reduce inflammation and boost mood.
  • 1-2-1 Assisted Stretching: Personalized stretching to improve mobility.
  • Contrast Therapy: A treatment involving hot and cold therapies.
  • Compression Therapy: Used to aid in recovery.
skinChemists professional Anti-Ageing Night Moisturising Set
£20

Starting bid

Discover the skinChemists Anti-Ageing Night Moisturising Set, expertly crafted for all skin types, particularly those yearning for hydration and rejuvenation overnight. This luxurious set, enriched with Coconut Oil, Aloe Vera, and Retinol, delivers deep moisture, soothes the skin, and promotes youthful cell turnover, leaving you with a radiant complexion by morning. Enjoy the benefits of intense hydration, revitalisation for a dull complexion, and a smoother appearance by reducing fine lines. Suitable for sensitive skin and free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, this set is your perfect nighttime solution. Simply apply generously to clean skin each night and awaken to refreshed, rejuvenated skin.


Estimated Retail Value: £320

Akribos Kyren Vale 43mm Eclipse Mirage Quartz Watch
£25

Starting bid

A masterpiece of modern design, the Eclipse Mirage redefines sophistication with its avant-garde aesthetic. Featuring a black stainless steel case and a sleek black leather strap with contrast stitching, this timepiece is both bold and elegant. The floating black dial with a geometric texture creates a mesmerizing see-through effect, giving the illusion of time suspended in motion. Silver-tone hands add a sharp contrast, ensuring readability while maintaining a minimalist allure. A true statement of innovation and style, the Eclipse Mirage is perfect for those who appreciate contemporary elegance with a futuristic twist.


Estimated Retail Value: £625

The Click Studios Voucher
£10

Starting bid

Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.

Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"


Estimated Retail Value: £270


The Click Studios Voucher
£10

Starting bid

Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.

Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"


Estimated Retail Value: £270


The Click Studios Voucher
£10

Starting bid

Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.

Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"


Estimated Retail Value: £270


The Click Studios Voucher
£10

Starting bid

Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.

Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"


Estimated Retail Value: £270


The Click Studios Voucher
£10

Starting bid

Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.

Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"


Estimated Retail Value: £270


£20 Palm Centre gift voucher
£5

Starting bid

Voucher to be used at The Palm Centre in Ham.

£20 Palm Centre gift voucher
£5

Starting bid

Voucher to be used at The Palm Centre in Ham.

25% off Love Brand and Co on purchases over £500
£10

Starting bid

Luxury Beachwear. Love Brand & Co craft timeless beachwear to embrace island life for the whole family. Expertly made from superior fabrics and inspired by nature, we give back to endangered species and wild habitats around the world. Every product tells a story and every sale saves a sanctuary.

Briggs & Riley HTA Backpack
£40

Starting bid

HTA Slim Expandable Backpack is the ideal adventure-ready personal item. A stylish, streamlined profile slips easily through crowds and fits under airline seats, and aerated back mesh keeps you comfortably cool in transit. Inside, an expandable compartment delivers ample space for travel must-haves, with a padded slip pocket to protect your laptop or tablet plus multiple exterior pockets for on-the-go organisation. Best of all, this expandable backpack is sustainably made, with 26 plastic bottles recycled into its resilient nylon construction.


Estimated Retail Value: £249

25% off Online orders at Balfour Winery
£5

Starting bid

Balfour Winery is a highly-regarded English producer located on the Hush Heath Estate in Kent, known for its award-winning still and traditional method sparkling wines.

£20 Gift Voucher for Butler's Pantry at Pembroke Lodge
£5

Starting bid

Butler's Pantry is a self-service café located in elegant Georgian rooms within the historic lodge, offering classic English refreshments, sandwiches, cakes, scones, and hot lunches. It features both indoor seating in the historic rooms and outdoor seating with spectacular views of the Thames Valley.

Boytond Bone Conduction Bluetooth Headphones (small ears)
£30

Starting bid

Enjoy the world around you while indulging in rich, clear audio with our open ear headphones. Featuring a unique open ear design, these wireless Bluetooth earbuds prevent the complete sealing of your ear canal, ensuring enhanced ventilation and reducing discomfort during long wear. Ideal for outdoor activities like travel, workouts, or hiking, these clip on earbuds cater to those who prioritize comfort and performance.


Estimated Retail Value: £199

Ham House Family Pass
£10

Starting bid

This pass covers two adults and up to three children.

This pass grants admission to the house and gardens, which feature a 17th-century landscape, historic house, and family-friendly activities like the Mud Kitchen.


Estimated Retail Price: £42.50

2 Children's tickets for 2026 family workshop
£5

Starting bid

Dive into Richmond’s rich history, get hands-on with creative activities, and make precious memories as a family in our exciting workshops.

Adults go free.


Pine Tuka Reindeer Christmas hoodie
£10

Starting bid

Christmas hoodie featuring an adorable reindeer in a Santa hat riding a wagon wrapped in twinkling lights. Exclusively designed by Japanese artist Yuka Matsuba (Pinetuka). A limited-edition piece with vibrant colours and cozy brushed fleece lining.


Estimated Retail Value: £45

Pine Tuka Reindeer Christmas hoodie
£10

Starting bid

Christmas hoodie featuring an adorable reindeer in a Santa hat riding a wagon wrapped in twinkling lights. Exclusively designed by Japanese artist Yuka Matsuba (Pinetuka). A limited-edition piece with vibrant colours and cozy brushed fleece lining.


Estimated Retail Value: £45

£10 Book Voucher
£3

Starting bid

Voucher to be used at Parade's End Bookshop on Ham Parade

The Switch Off Christmas Gift Set
£10

Starting bid

This pampering Christmas gift set contains ultra-soothing rose infused bath salts, blended with a trio of relaxing and floral oils.


Estimated Retail Value: £40

Rose Gold Circle Necklace
£5

Starting bid

Beautiful Silver Plated Circle Necklace

This is a simple necklace but very attractive.

The simplicity of the single circle makes the necklace very striking.


Estimated Retail Value: £15

Christmas Cocktail Scented Candle
£8

Starting bid

A gorgeous hand poured soy candle in a beautiful pornstar martini engraved cocktail glass and is scented with a festive fragrance of fruity, floral combination

The soy wax is hand poured into one of our gorgeous margarita cocktail glasses to create an artistic candle in the image of a pornstar martini cocktail. There are even small glass nuggets on top to resemble ice cubes.

Once the candle has burnt through you will be able to use it as a stylish cocktail glass after a thorough washing.


Estimated Retail Value: £20

I Love You Sterling Silver Spinning Disc Necklace
£15

Starting bid

A one off item from an independent seller. Simply tap the spinning disc gently and as it spins, the words I Love You appear on the disc.

Hanging from a sterling silver chain, you can spin it whenever you feel lonely or alone or just want a reminder that you are loved.

45cm chain.


Estimated Retail Value: £80

8 craft beers from Beer52
£10

Starting bid

A variety of 8 different beers from around the world including IPA's, stout and pale ales.


Estimated Retail Value: £27

