The Russell School Winter Fair Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Voucher to be used in store or online.
Starting bid
A Michelin star awarded restaurant in Petersham. Situated in an Arts and Crafts building with large windows, wood burner and rustic tables.
Starting bid
A white Burgundy from a high-altitude vineyard with clay and limestone soils. It is known for its plush, mineral-driven style, with notes of orchard fruit.
Estimated Retail Value: £50
Starting bid
Effortlessly stylish and ideal for everyday wear, the Miami Leather Crossbody Bag from OSPREY LONDON is beautifully handcrafted in premium pebble-grain leather. Its sleek silhouette and minimalist design make it the perfect accessory to elevate your daily look. Featuring an adjustable nylon webbing strap adorned with the iconic OSPREY LONDON logo and polished metal slider, this versatile bag ensures comfort and practicality without compromising on elegance. Finished luxuriously with their signature English Rose lining, the Miami Crossbody blends functionality with understated sophistication, becoming your new favourite go-to accessory.
Dimensions: H 24.5cm x W 23cm x D 3.5cm
Strap Length: 81.5-128cm excluding dog clips
Estimated Retail Value: £125
Starting bid
Simplify your styling with the BaByliss 9000 Cordless Hair Waver, featuring a triple-barrel design and up to 40 minutes of cordless use for effortless, flowing waves. Equipped with Micro Heating Matrix and ultra-smooth ceramic barrels with independent temperature control, it delivers smooth, long-lasting curls. Includes a travel case, heat mat, and glove, perfect for glamorous events or stylish on-the-go looks.
Estimated Retail Value: £180
Starting bid
The Off-White Make-up Mirror offers a practical addition to your daily beauty routine. This unisex mirror provides clear reflection while featuring the distinctive Off-White styling.
Estimated Retail Value: £210
Starting bid
50ml Unisex EDP worth £100 (includes free 10x 1.2m testers).
Estimated Retail Value: £100
Starting bid
In ear wireless earbuds with soft silicone tips that seal gently in your ears to help block outside noise and keep music focused.
Estimated Retail Value: £160
Starting bid
Sketch from the incredibly talented illustrator Axel Scheffler, the artist behind The Gruffalo and Room on The Broom.
This signed and dedicated drawing features The Little Girl from The Baddies.
Starting bid
Sketch from the incredibly talented illustrator Axel Scheffler, the artist behind The Gruffalo and Room on The Broom.
This signed and dedicated drawing features 3 characters from The Baddies.
Starting bid
Sketch from the incredibly talented illustrator Axel Scheffler, the artist behind The Gruffalo and Room on The Broom.
This signed and dedicated drawing features the Little Old Lady from A Squash and a Squeeze.
Starting bid
The Remington Shine Therapy S8500 hair straightener uses advanced ceramic plates infused with Moroccan argan oil and Vitamin E to create shiny, smooth hair. It features floating plates for even pressure.
Estimated Retail Value: £79
Starting bid
Beaufort and Rampton Landscapes brings together the core skills and experience of Tom Beaufort-Lloyd and Catherine Rampton to provide excellence across our services.We work closely together and with our highly skilled team at each stage of the process to produce gardens that meet our exacting standards. We have a rigorous commitment to delivering a high-quality finish on all our gardens, however big or small.
The garden design consultation offers an in-person meeting, together with a follow note with simple recommendations on how to improve your garden.
Estimated Retail Price: £160
Starting bid
Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Stereo Sound, Bluetooth 5.4 Speaker Wireless with 4 RGB Lights, TWS Pairing, Built-in Mic, IP7 Waterproof Outdoor Speaker.
Estimated Retail Value: £129.99
Starting bid
‘PERSISTENCE IS FRUITFUL, always an inspirational piece of work for Kirk Haworth, has been re-designed by Anthony Burrill and Plates. Beautifully screen printed from traditional letterpress techniques onto paper made of seaweed by-products, each inspirational print is checked and signed in pencil by both Anthony and Kirk. The texture of the paper highlights the craftsmanship involved, making each print a unique piece of art.
Starting bid
French Connection =Bluetooth Connect Calling !! This series supports Health Monitoring! Oxygen Monitoring, ECG Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring & Blood Pressure Monitoring. It also features a Scientific Pedometer, Bluetooth 5.1, Call & Message Reminder, Anti-lost, Pre-set watch faces, Timer, Stopwatch, Sedentary Reminder, Long Battery Life, Calculator, Exercise goal setting, Fitness information sharing and many more.
Estimated Retail Value: £145
Starting bid
Elegant and fruity, this whisky is easy-going and delicious however you drink it, with flavours of citrus, peach, apricot and spice. We find we can taste lemon posset, peach & apricot and spiced rye bread.
On the nose, we’re immediately greeted by a buttery richness, with notes of honey cake, blackberry jam, dried ginger, and candied orange. Underneath; sweet roots (liquorice, angelica, etc…) and a homely bready character. With a little time, fresh Thai basil and mint add levity and bright contrast.
Estimated retail value: £40
Starting bid
1.43’’ AMOLED Smart Watch (Answer/Make Call), Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate/Sleep Monitor, IP68 Waterproof Activity Tracker, Pedometer for Android iOS.
Estimated Retail Value: £149.99
Starting bid
A white wine from the Puglia region of Italy.
Estimated Retail Value: £15
Starting bid
This crochet bumble bee made from fuzzy yarn has been handcrafted by 11 year old self-taught Isla.
1 of 2
Starting bid
This crochet bumble bee made from fuzzy yarn has been handcrafted by 11 year old self-taught Isla.
2 of 2
Starting bid
Medik8 facials use exclusive products alongside an incredibly luxurious, sensorial experience. Expect glowing, rejuvenated skin, with absolutely no downtime - it's the perfect pre-party prep or big event skin saver.
Starting bid
Koyo Wellness in Richmond offers science-backed wellness treatments. The studio provides services to help with physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Your Discovery Package will include one of each of the following treatments, to be used within 1 month of your first session:
Starting bid
Discover the skinChemists Anti-Ageing Night Moisturising Set, expertly crafted for all skin types, particularly those yearning for hydration and rejuvenation overnight. This luxurious set, enriched with Coconut Oil, Aloe Vera, and Retinol, delivers deep moisture, soothes the skin, and promotes youthful cell turnover, leaving you with a radiant complexion by morning. Enjoy the benefits of intense hydration, revitalisation for a dull complexion, and a smoother appearance by reducing fine lines. Suitable for sensitive skin and free from parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, this set is your perfect nighttime solution. Simply apply generously to clean skin each night and awaken to refreshed, rejuvenated skin.
Estimated Retail Value: £320
Starting bid
A masterpiece of modern design, the Eclipse Mirage redefines sophistication with its avant-garde aesthetic. Featuring a black stainless steel case and a sleek black leather strap with contrast stitching, this timepiece is both bold and elegant. The floating black dial with a geometric texture creates a mesmerizing see-through effect, giving the illusion of time suspended in motion. Silver-tone hands add a sharp contrast, ensuring readability while maintaining a minimalist allure. A true statement of innovation and style, the Eclipse Mirage is perfect for those who appreciate contemporary elegance with a futuristic twist.
Estimated Retail Value: £625
Starting bid
Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.
Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"
Estimated Retail Value: £270
1 of 5
Starting bid
Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.
Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"
Estimated Retail Value: £270
2 of 5
Starting bid
Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.
Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"
Estimated Retail Value: £270
3 of 5
Starting bid
Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.
Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"
Estimated Retail Value: £270
4 of 5
Starting bid
Portrait studio based in Petersham. The voucher entitles the winner a full family portrait session including 2 different size prints of the same image.
Print sizes: 10" x 8" and 5" x 7"
Estimated Retail Value: £270
5 of 5
Starting bid
Voucher to be used at The Palm Centre in Ham.
1 of 2 available
Starting bid
Voucher to be used at The Palm Centre in Ham.
2 of 2 available
Starting bid
Luxury Beachwear. Love Brand & Co craft timeless beachwear to embrace island life for the whole family. Expertly made from superior fabrics and inspired by nature, we give back to endangered species and wild habitats around the world. Every product tells a story and every sale saves a sanctuary.
Starting bid
HTA Slim Expandable Backpack is the ideal adventure-ready personal item. A stylish, streamlined profile slips easily through crowds and fits under airline seats, and aerated back mesh keeps you comfortably cool in transit. Inside, an expandable compartment delivers ample space for travel must-haves, with a padded slip pocket to protect your laptop or tablet plus multiple exterior pockets for on-the-go organisation. Best of all, this expandable backpack is sustainably made, with 26 plastic bottles recycled into its resilient nylon construction.
Estimated Retail Value: £249
Starting bid
Balfour Winery is a highly-regarded English producer located on the Hush Heath Estate in Kent, known for its award-winning still and traditional method sparkling wines.
Starting bid
Butler's Pantry is a self-service café located in elegant Georgian rooms within the historic lodge, offering classic English refreshments, sandwiches, cakes, scones, and hot lunches. It features both indoor seating in the historic rooms and outdoor seating with spectacular views of the Thames Valley.
Starting bid
Enjoy the world around you while indulging in rich, clear audio with our open ear headphones. Featuring a unique open ear design, these wireless Bluetooth earbuds prevent the complete sealing of your ear canal, ensuring enhanced ventilation and reducing discomfort during long wear. Ideal for outdoor activities like travel, workouts, or hiking, these clip on earbuds cater to those who prioritize comfort and performance.
Estimated Retail Value: £199
Starting bid
This pass covers two adults and up to three children.
This pass grants admission to the house and gardens, which feature a 17th-century landscape, historic house, and family-friendly activities like the Mud Kitchen.
Estimated Retail Price: £42.50
Starting bid
Dive into Richmond’s rich history, get hands-on with creative activities, and make precious memories as a family in our exciting workshops.
Adults go free.
Starting bid
Christmas hoodie featuring an adorable reindeer in a Santa hat riding a wagon wrapped in twinkling lights. Exclusively designed by Japanese artist Yuka Matsuba (Pinetuka). A limited-edition piece with vibrant colours and cozy brushed fleece lining.
Estimated Retail Value: £45
1 of 2
Starting bid
Christmas hoodie featuring an adorable reindeer in a Santa hat riding a wagon wrapped in twinkling lights. Exclusively designed by Japanese artist Yuka Matsuba (Pinetuka). A limited-edition piece with vibrant colours and cozy brushed fleece lining.
Estimated Retail Value: £45
2 of 2
Starting bid
Voucher to be used at Parade's End Bookshop on Ham Parade
Starting bid
This pampering Christmas gift set contains ultra-soothing rose infused bath salts, blended with a trio of relaxing and floral oils.
Estimated Retail Value: £40
Starting bid
Beautiful Silver Plated Circle Necklace
This is a simple necklace but very attractive.
The simplicity of the single circle makes the necklace very striking.
Estimated Retail Value: £15
Starting bid
A gorgeous hand poured soy candle in a beautiful pornstar martini engraved cocktail glass and is scented with a festive fragrance of fruity, floral combination
The soy wax is hand poured into one of our gorgeous margarita cocktail glasses to create an artistic candle in the image of a pornstar martini cocktail. There are even small glass nuggets on top to resemble ice cubes.
Once the candle has burnt through you will be able to use it as a stylish cocktail glass after a thorough washing.
Estimated Retail Value: £20
Starting bid
A one off item from an independent seller. Simply tap the spinning disc gently and as it spins, the words I Love You appear on the disc.
Hanging from a sterling silver chain, you can spin it whenever you feel lonely or alone or just want a reminder that you are loved.
45cm chain.
Estimated Retail Value: £80
Starting bid
A variety of 8 different beers from around the world including IPA's, stout and pale ales.
Estimated Retail Value: £27
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!