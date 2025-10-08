The Seaview Charity Dinner for Waves Music Therapy

Important: Please ensure you let us know any allergies or dietary requirements by adding information on the next page, or by emailing [email protected].
The evening will be informal seating: Please note we will do our best to seat you with your designated group (s)
MENU
Glass of fizz on arrival
Starter:
Poached Salmon, Herb emulsion, soft egg, crispbread
Main:
Overnight braised brisket, pressed potato, roast carrot, onion sauce, smoked dripping crumb
Dessert:
Yoghurt panna cotta, gin laced berries, chocolate soil, raspberry sorbet
Crispy Cauliflower, curried lentils, pomegranate
Sauté wild mushroom Gnocchi, homemade ricotta, toasted pine nuts
