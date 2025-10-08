The Seaview Charity Dinner for Waves Music Therapy

127 Sea Rd

East Preston, Littlehampton BN16 1PD, UK

3-course menu
£65

Important: Please ensure you let us know any allergies or dietary requirements by adding information on the next page, or by emailing [email protected].
The evening will be informal seating: Please note we will do our best to seat you with your designated group (s)

MENU

Glass of fizz on arrival

Starter:

Poached Salmon, Herb emulsion, soft egg, crispbread

Main: 
Overnight braised brisket,  pressed potato, roast carrot, onion sauce, smoked dripping crumb

Dessert:

Yoghurt panna cotta, gin laced berries, chocolate soil, raspberry sorbet

3-course menu- vegetarian option
£65

Important: Please ensure you let us know any allergies or dietary requirements by adding information on the next page, or by emailing [email protected].
The evening will be informal seating: Please note we will do our best to seat you with your designated group (s)

MENU

Glass of fizz on arrival

Starter:

Crispy Cauliflower, curried lentils, pomegranate

Main: 

Sauté wild mushroom Gnocchi, homemade ricotta, toasted pine nuts

Dessert:

Yoghurt panna cotta, gin laced berries, chocolate soil, raspberry sorbet

addExtraDonation

£

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing