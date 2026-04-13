The Seven sister clifs - Eastbourn

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Join this group tour and visit two iconic locations, light refreshment served on the coach.
management have right to refuse entry.
Kids under 12years to 5years will have to pay £35. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Join this group tour and visit two iconic locations, light refreshment served on the coach.
management have right to refuse entry. we may check your ID
Kids Under 5years will get free entry, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Join this group tour and visit two iconic locations, light refreshment served on the coach.
management have right to refuse entry.
£
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