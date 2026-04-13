Bavis Gam Patidar Samaj

Hosted by

Bavis Gam Patidar Samaj

About this event

The Seven sister clifs - Eastbourn

Eastbourne

UK

Adult Tickets
£45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Join this group tour and visit two iconic locations, light refreshment served on the coach.

management have right to refuse entry.

kids 5 -12 years old
£35

Kids under 12years to 5years will have to pay £35. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Join this group tour and visit two iconic locations, light refreshment served on the coach.

management have right to refuse entry. we may check your ID

Children under 5years
Free

Kids Under 5years will get free entry, Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Join this group tour and visit two iconic locations, light refreshment served on the coach.

management have right to refuse entry.

Add a donation for Bavis Gam Patidar Samaj

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